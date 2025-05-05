TAITRA's James CF Huang On Tariffs, Mobility Trends, And Taiwan's Trade Future

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Daily News Egypt interviewed James CF Huang, Chairperson of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), on the sidelines of the 2025 360° MOBILITY Mega Shows in Taipei. He discussed the impact of US tariffs, the outcomes of the recent mobility expo, and TAITRA's broader strategy for enhancing Taiwan's global trade competitiveness.

From TAITRA's perspective, how significantly are US tariffs currently impacting Taiwanese businesses, and which sectors are most affected?

The recent US tariff adjustments have certainly added pressure to global supply chains, and Taiwanese companies are not exempt from these impacts. In particular, sectors such as automotive parts, electronics, and machinery-which maintain close trade ties with the U.S. market-have felt the most direct effects.

However, Taiwan's industry is known for its resilience and adaptability. Many companies are actively adjusting their supply chain strategies, diversifying customer bases, and exploring new production and logistics models to mitigate risks.

Beyond immediate challenges, how are these tariff situations influencing TAITRA's long-term strategy for promoting Taiwanese exports and diversifying markets away from traditional hubs?

TAITRA has proactively strengthened its long-term strategy to support Taiwanese exporters in navigating the evolving global landscape. We are actively working to diversify export markets, with increased focus on Southeast Asia, Europe, Latin America, and emerging markets.

In addition, through initiatives targeting the Americas market, such as those introduced during the 360° MOBILITY Mega Shows, we are helping companies explore investment opportunities and build new supply chain linkages beyond traditional hubs.

TAITRA will continue to provide intelligence, matchmaking platforms, and strategic consultation services to empower businesses in building resilient, globally diversified operations.

The 360 Mobility Expo recently concluded. Could you share the final figures regarding the number of exhibitors, who participated this year?

This year's 360° MOBILITY Mega Shows-featuring Taipei AMPA and E-Mobility Taiwan under a newly launched brand-was held concurrently with Autotronics Taipei, bringing together a total of 1,000 exhibitors from 17 countries, across 2,500 booths at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre Hall 1.

Together, the three exhibitions created Asia's most comprehensive mobility industry showcase, highlighting Taiwan's strengths across components, systems integration, and innovative mobility solutions.

A key measure of success for trade shows is tangible business outcomes. Does TAITRA have an estimate of the value or number of deals and concrete business opportunities generated during the expo?

To drive tangible outcomes, TAITRA organised over 200 on-site procurement meetings, connecting Taiwanese suppliers directly with international buyers from key markets including the United States, Japan, China, Malaysia, and South Korea.

With 4,000 international buyers from over 110 countries and regions, the show successfully created numerous concrete business opportunities, though final deal values are still being compiled post-event.







Beyond the numbers, what were the key themes, technological highlights, or significant trends that emerged from this year's 360 Mobility Expo?

This year's exhibition highlighted the accelerating trends of vehicle electrification, intelligent mobility, and sustainability. Key showcased technologies included ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), smart cockpit solutions, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

The rise of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) and modular vehicle design also emerged as significant trends, signalling a shift toward software-centric automotive innovation.

Meanwhile, high inflation and extended vehicle ownership cycles in major markets have fuelled demand for aftermarket solutions, an area where Taiwanese suppliers excel with flexible, high-quality production capabilities.

How does the success and focus of this expo reinforce Taiwan's position in the rapidly evolving global e-mobility and smart transportation landscape?

The success of this year's 360° MOBILITY Mega Shows underscores Taiwan's growing role in the global smart mobility ecosystem. Taiwan's integration of semiconductors, AI, EV systems, and flexible manufacturing enables it to be a critical player in advancing electrification, intelligent mobility, and sustainability. Through showcasing cutting-edge applications such as ADAS, smart cockpits, V2X connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies, the exhibition demonstrated Taiwan's capability to innovate across the mobility value chain.

Additionally, Taiwan's strong performance in the aftermarket sector-powered by its agility and consistent quality-further strengthens its competitiveness amid global supply chain shifts. As the automotive industry moves towards software-defined platforms and greener mobility solutions, Taiwan's robust ICT and semiconductor ecosystems will ensure it remains a resilient and indispensable partner in shaping the future of transportation.







Considering these initiatives – navigating tariffs, exploring [markets like] Egypt, and fostering future industries like mobility – what is your overarching vision for TAITRA's role in securing Taiwan's global trade competitiveness in the next few years?

At TAITRA, our overarching vision is to act as a dynamic bridge connecting Taiwan with global opportunities.

In the face of evolving challenges such as tariff shifts, supply chain realignments, and emerging industries, we are committed to supporting Taiwanese businesses in building resilient, diversified, and forward-looking global strategies.

We aim to:

Expand market diversification, actively promoting Taiwanese exports across Southeast Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and other emerging regions.

Facilitate innovation-driven industries such as smart mobility, green energy, and advanced manufacturing, showcasing Taiwan's strengths in critical technologies.

Strengthen global supply chain partnerships, helping Taiwanese companies enhance their global resilience and agility.

Ultimately, TAITRA's role is to empower Taiwan's industries to thrive amid change-not just adapting to the future, but helping to shape it.