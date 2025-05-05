Life Time Debuts Series Of Complimentary Digital Classes For Moms And Kids Ahead Of Mother's Day



Pilates Fusion with Jayme and her daughter Zo

Mobility with Frances and her sons Boston and Porter

Strength and Core with Ashley and her daughter Izzi

ARORA Dance with Kaylee and her daughter Daisy DANZE with Becca and her daughters Brinley and Nori

According to the CDC, regular movement for children offers numerous benefits such as improved attention and memory, decreased risk of depression, stronger bones and muscles and setting a healthy body weight. Exercising as a family can also help establish healthy habits by setting yourself as a positive role model.

"These new classes were incredibly rewarding to put together and make a great addition to the more than 100 complimentary on-demand classes we offer on the Life Time app," said Jayme Zylstra, Executive Producer of Digital Programming at Life Time. "As a mom, I know just how impactful it is to model and share healthy habits, and these classes are an accessible way to do that together."

To access the Mom and Kids collection, starting May 6, users can download the Life Time app in the Apple or Google Play stores and head to the "On Demand" section. The app also includes Life Time's "Mindful May" program designed to help individuals create a daily, sustainable mindfulness habit through quick guided meditation sessions throughout the month.

The Life Time app is constantly adding to its already robust offerings featuring a wide range of training programs, classes, recipes, content and more to build healthier routines, including:



Access to Classes: Choose from hundreds of on-demand classes and livestream classes ranging from five to 60 minutes, led by top Life Time instructors.

Custom Health Programs: Access step-by-step, trackable programs, including Glute Camp, 6-Week Shred, Fit & Focused, D.TOX, and a 12-Week half marathon training plan.

Healthy Content: Explore thousands of editorial articles from Experience Life magazine, recipes, product recommendations, podcasts, and pickleball training videos. Life Time's AI Companion L.AI.C: L.AI.C is being trained in all aspects of Life Time's athletic country clubs, programs and services to quickly assist members with personalized content and recommendations that enhance their experiences and help them save time. Currently available for club members and coming soon for all users of the Life Time app.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the most trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 42,000 dedicated team members.

