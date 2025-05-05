Work Sharp Enters The Knife Market With The RMX Series: A New Everyday Favorite Designed For The Way Users Carry

Full-sized Work Sharp RMX folder with Reverse Tanto blade

RMX features the first-ever interchangeable pivot cartridge, allowing users to configure the knife as either a manual folder or a push-button automatic

ASHLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Work Sharp, a company trusted for over 50 years for designing category-leading sharpeners and precision tools, is proud to introduce its first-ever line of knives. The Work Sharp RMX series brings decades of edge expertise to a knife. The result is a knife built for utility- a knife you choose to carry every day because it performs, feels right in the hand, and fits seamlessly into your life.“RMX knives were engineered for real-world use-whether at a desk, on a jobsite, or in the field.” Says Dan Dovel, Lead Engineer.“Every detail, from the modular pivot to the integral handle, supports practical, everyday carry. It's fast, functional, and built to perform without unnecessary complexity.”Your Knife, Your WayAt the heart of the RMX (Replaceable Mechanism Exchange) is a first-ever interchangeable pivot cartridge, allowing you to configure the knife as either a manual folder or a push-button automatic. With a single 2mm hex (included in the box), you can swap your setup to match your preferences-giving you complete control over how your knife operates.Manual or auto. Your knife. Your way.Strong. Simple. Built to Carry.The RMX features an integral magnesium handle, cast, then precision machined. The result is a knife that's lightweight, strong, and easy to maintain-fewer parts, fewer points of failure, and a clean, streamlined aesthetic.Two Blade Shapes. Two Premium Steels. Everyday Excellence.The RMX offers a choice between two purpose-driven blade styles and steels:.The full-sized Reverse Tanto in CPM-3V is razor-thin and ultra-slicey, offering impressive cutting precision while staying tough enough for everyday tasks..The full-sized Drop Point in M390 offers a more traditional blade shape and a saber grind for all around performance..A compact Drop Point in M390 rounds out the collection – built for daily versatility with excellent edge retention.Globally Sourced and Bench Built in Ashland, OREvery RMX knife is the result of global collaboration and local craftsmanship. Work Sharp sources high-performance materials and components from trusted partners around the world, then brings them together at our headquarters in Ashland, OR-where each knife is finished, bench-built, sharpened, tuned, and inspected by hand. The result is a knife that reflects premium quality and precision without the inflated price tag-the RMX will launch at $139.95, with the RMX Compact available for $129.95.Available June 6th – Limited QuantitiesThe RMX and RMX Compact will be available in limited quantities starting June 6, 2025, at Blade Show and online at Worksharptools .Customers can sign up to be notified about in stock dates and availability at: pages/rmx-knivesEvery Work Sharp knife comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, a promise made possible because each one is finished, sharpened and assembled in Ashland, Oregon. But we also believe in your right to repair-so we designed these knives to be simple, serviceable, and built for the long haul. If something ever needs fixing, you can do it yourself without sending it back. That's durability by design. Because reliability should never be complicated.###

