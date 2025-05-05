Neurocrine Biosciences Announces New Survey Revealing Need For Routine Screening And Earlier Diagnosis For People Living With Tardive Dyskinesia

-- Majority of individuals polled reported tardive dyskinesia negatively impacts their day-to-day ability to function, including individuals living with mild or moderate uncontrolled movements1

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc . (Nasdaq: NBIX ) today announced the release of findings from a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll highlighting the profound negative impact of tardive dyskinesia on patients and reinforcing the need for routine screening, earlier diagnosis and treatment. The findings revealed that 80% of people living with tardive dyskinesia surveyed wished they had been screened for the condition earlier, and 86% wished their provider had discussed available treatment options for their uncontrolled movements sooner.1*

The survey results come during Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Awareness Week, May 4-10. Established in 2018, TD Awareness Week is dedicated to raising awareness about the physical, social and emotional effects of TD, as well as the importance of routine screening to promote earlier diagnosis and treatment. There are at least 800,000 adults in the United States affected by TD, yet an estimated 60% remain undiagnosed.2,3

The survey included a total of 150 patients in the United States aged 18 years and older who have been diagnosed with TD by a healthcare provider. Participants self-reported the severity of their TD movements, with 75% of respondents reporting that they had mild to moderate uncontrolled movements. Findings reinforce the significant negative impact TD has on patients' daily lives, even among those with mild to moderate involuntary movements.1

"These findings highlight the significant daily challenges faced by people living with tardive dyskinesia," said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "This underscores the importance of regular screening to detect the condition early, ensuring patients can receive appropriate treatment for their involuntary movements, which often cause functional impairment, emotional distress and social difficulties."

Key findings include1:

Functional Impact



43% of all patients surveyed and 40% of those with mild/moderate TD had asked someone to help with doing daily activities as a result of their TD symptoms. 41% of all patients and 40% of those with mild/moderate TD were unable to perform their job functions as a result of their TD symptoms.

Psychological Impact



86% of all patients and 87% of those with mild/moderate TD agreed that their movements made them feel judged or stared at.

82% of all patients and 82% of those with mild/moderate TD somewhat or strongly agreed that their uncontrolled movements bring unwanted attention to their underlying mental health condition. 80% of all patients and 82% of those with mild/moderate TD somewhat or strongly agreed that their uncontrolled movements made them feel like others are making incorrect assumptions about them.

Social Impact



Social impacts of TD movements were seen at home and at work. These included:



Avoiding others/going out in public (56% of all patients, 55% with mild/moderate TD).



Avoiding leaving home (44% of all patients, 46% with mild/moderate TD).



Limited professional interactions (40% of all patients, 43% with mild/moderate TD). Missed work/school (40% of all patients, 34% with mild/moderate TD).

"The involuntary movements of tardive dyskinesia can profoundly affect individuals physically, socially and emotionally," said Josie Cooper, Executive Director of the Movement Disorders Policy Coalition. "Tardive dyskinesia can often go undiagnosed, but with proactive and routine screening, we can ensure those affected receive the care and support they need to help manage the condition. That's why we are working on a national and state level to improve access to care and resources for those experiencing uncontrolled movements."

The findings of the survey also demonstrate a need for continued education regarding TD, particularly among people taking antipsychotic medications, which can cause the abnormal, involuntary and repetitive movements associated with TD. Specifically1:



Only 47% of patients state they were informed by their provider about the possibility that their mental health medication(s) could be contributing to their symptoms prior to diagnosis.

75% of all patients – and 74% of those with mild/moderate symptoms – were unaware before being diagnosed that their mental health medication(s) could cause TD. 83% of people with TD wish they had been encouraged to talk to a healthcare provider about their uncontrolled movements earlier.

"Regular screening for tardive dyskinesia among patients on antipsychotic therapy is crucial for early detection and management, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients, their families and care partners," said Dr. Roberts.

The American Psychiatric Association guidelines recommend that any TD movements with a negative impact on patients be treated with a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2).4

Survey Methodology

The research was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Neurocrine Biosciences among 150 patients aged 18 or older who have been diagnosed by a healthcare provider with tardive dyskinesia. The survey was conducted December 12-31, 2024. Raw data were not weighted and are therefore only representative of the individuals who completed the survey. For this study, the patient sample data is accurate to within ±7.9 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, are subject to other multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including, but not limited to, coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options and postsurvey weighting and adjustments.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

About Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week

Since it began in 2018, all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and various mental health advocacy organizations have recognized the first full week of May as Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Awareness Week, which acknowledges the approximately 800,000 adults in the United States living with TD, an involuntary movement disorder associated with taking antipsychotic medication commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses. Participants in TD Awareness Week help to educate people across the U.S. on the potential physical, social and emotional consequences of TD and the importance of speaking with a healthcare provider about routine screening, the occurrence and impact of the uncontrollable movements and available treatment options.

As part of Neurocrine Biosciences' commitment to TD education, more information is available at Neurocrine/TD-Awareness , and resources are available at TalkAboutTD. These resources can help patients and care partners understand TD and recognize its symptoms, request support and have a conversation with their healthcare provider about ways to manage their TD, including treatment options. Healthcare professionals can also visit MIND-TD to learn about differential diagnosis of TD and other movement disorders. For more information, follow and join the conversation online by sharing #TDAwarenessWeek #Screen4TD.

About Tardive Dyskinesia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrolled, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and other prescription medicines (metoclopramide and prochlorperazine) used to treat gastrointestinal disorders are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect at least 800,000 adults in the U.S.

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids,* as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine , and follow the company on LinkedIn , X and Facebook . (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

The NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo, NEUROCRINE and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits to be derived from treating patients with tardive dyskinesia (TD) with a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor and the Company's plans to encourage awareness that may help address the needs of people living with TD, and the value that such awareness may bring to patients. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the survey findings represent the experiences of people living with TD; whether the Company can successfully encourage awareness that may help address the unmet needs of people living with TD; risks and uncertainties associated with Neurocrine Biosciences' business and finances in general, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization of INGREZZA; whether INGREZZA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for INGREZZA; risks associated with the Company's dependence on third parties for development and manufacturing activities related to INGREZZA, and the ability of the Company to manage these third parties; risks that additional regulatory submissions for INGREZZA or other product candidates may not occur or be submitted in a timely manner; risks that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding INGREZZA; risks that post-approval INGREZZA commitments or requirements may be delayed; risks that INGREZZA may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary or regulatory rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and other risks described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof other than required by law.

*The TD patient survey was conducted online in the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of Neurocrine Biosciences. The survey included 150 patients with mild/moderate TD (n=112) or severe TD (n=38) aged 18 or older who have been diagnosed with TD by a healthcare provider. The survey was conducted from December 12, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

