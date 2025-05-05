403
Kiev summons China’s charge d’affaires following claims Chinese nationals may be participating in conflict on Russia’s side
(MENAFN) Ukraine has summoned China’s chargé d’affaires in Kiev following claims that Chinese nationals may be participating in the conflict on Russia’s side, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga announced on Tuesday.
The move comes after President Vladimir Zelensky alleged that Ukrainian forces had captured two individuals identified as Chinese citizens fighting alongside Russian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). He posted a video on X showing one of the captured individuals dressed in military gear, communicating through gestures and unintelligible sounds.
Sibiga said the incident casts doubt on China’s stated position as a neutral party and its credibility as a responsible UN Security Council member. He called on Beijing to provide a clear explanation.
Zelensky, in his post, referred to the DPR as part of Ukraine’s Donetsk Region, despite Russia’s 2022 annexation of the area after disputed referendums. He also claimed that Ukrainian forces had recovered documents, bank cards, and other personal items from the captured individuals, though verification is still underway.
Zelensky urged the international community, including the US and Europe, to respond swiftly. So far, no official statements have been issued by China, Russia, the US, or the EU regarding the allegations.
Ukraine has previously accused countries such as Iran and North Korea of supporting Russia. While Iran has denied supplying drones or supporting either side, North Korea reportedly reached a security agreement with Russia last year, committing to mutual defense in the event of an attack. Reports have also emerged that Pyongyang may have sent up to 12,000 troops to assist Russia, though this has not been independently confirmed.
