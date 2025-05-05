403
Belarus thwarts biggest-ever explosive contraband bound for Russia
(MENAFN) Belarusian customs authorities have uncovered the country's largest-ever attempted smuggling of explosives, intercepting a van carrying 580 kilograms of a powerful compound en route to Russia.
The van, registered in Moldova, was stopped at the border crossing from Poland into the city of Brest. Belarus’ State Customs Committee reported on Sunday that the vehicle's suspicious modifications and unusual odor prompted a thorough inspection. Officials discovered the explosive material hidden beneath dense paneling and smeared with pungent grease to mislead detection dogs.
Checkpoint chief Sergey Yakuta confirmed it was the most significant seizure of its kind in the country’s history. Laboratory testing identified the substance as PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate), a volatile compound often used in covert operations and terrorist attacks. PETN has been reportedly linked to Israeli operations targeting Hezbollah.
The driver, 41-year-old Belarusian citizen Yevgeny Manko, claimed he was unaware of the illicit cargo. According to national media, Manko said he had been tricked into driving a vehicle for an Estonian contact and expressed dismay over the situation, stating, “I got played.”
The interception took place last Wednesday. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, has increasingly faced tensions with neighboring EU states such as Poland and Estonia, both strong backers of Ukraine. Moscow has previously accused Ukraine of planning attacks using disguised explosives, including the 2022 truck bombing of the Crimean Bridge.
In a related move, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR recently published a call for “couriers” to deliver what it described as “presents to the enemy,” further fueling concerns about cross-border sabotage.
