Quintex Pharma And GL Rapha Announce Formation Of Quinn Biopharma Ltd To Advance Pharmaceutical Manufacturing In Africa

Participants from both companies, Ghana JET, MOTI and the embassy at the joint venture signing ceremony

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quintex Pharma Ltd of Ghana and GL Rapha Co., Ltd of Korea have officially announced the formation of Quinn Biopharma Ltd, a groundbreaking joint venture that aims to transform pharmaceutical manufacturing in Sub-Saharan Africa. Ghana's pharmaceutical sector currently meets approximately 30% of domestic pharmaceutical demand through local production, with the remaining 70% fulfilled by imports.The new company, Quinn Biopharma Ltd, will focus on the development of a state-of-the-art sterile injectable pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Ghana. Leveraging the latest in GL Rapha's world-class biotechnology and Quintex Pharma's local expertise, the venture aspires to raise the standard of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and improve access to high-quality medicines across the region.The feasibility study for the project was conducted by a consortium consisting of IQVIA, AMPC International, and PwC, with strategic financial and technical assistance provided by Ghana JET (Ghana Jobs and Economic Transformation) Programme, an initiative of the UK Government to support Ghana's industrialisation journey.The official signing ceremony took place in Seoul, Korea, on April 29, 2025..GL Rapha was represented by its Chairman, Mr. Whang Jae Gan,.Quintex Pharma was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kwesi Nyan Amissah-Arthur, and Emefa Mensah-Tandoh its Head of legal and.Ghana JET was represented by its Team Leader, Mr. Eugene Sangmortey, alongside Pharmaceutical Sector Lead, Mr. Louis Nortey..Ghana Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry was represented by the Head of Strategic Sectors, Mr. Kwasi Ofori-AntwiSpeaking at the event, Dr. Kwesi Nyan Amissah-Arthur emphasized,“Quinn Biopharma represents a bold step toward pharmaceutical self-sufficiency for Sub-Saharan Africa, delivering world-class medicines manufactured in Africa by Africans, for the World.”Mr. Whang Jae Gan added,“GL Rapha is proud to bring our advanced biotechnology to Ghana, fostering a partnership that will not only create high-quality products but also build local capacity and expertise for the future.”The formation of Quinn Biopharma Ltd underscores a shared vision to foster industrial innovation, build resilient health systems, and strengthen Africa's pharmaceutical supply chain in alignment with regional public health goals.About Quintex PharmaQuintex Pharma is a Delaware holdCo with pharmaceutical manufacturing based in Akuse, Ghana. Quintex Pharma is dedicated to providing high-quality generic medications and contract manufacturing services to improve healthcare access and quality in Africa.About GL RaphaGL Rapha Co., Ltd is a leading Korean biotechnology and pharmaceutical company specialising in the development and manufacture of advanced biologics, vaccines, and sterile injectables for global markets.About Ghana JETImplemented by the Palladium Group, the UK-Government funded Ghana Jobs and Economic Transformation Programme (JET) is helping to drive economic transformation in Ghana by facilitating increased private investment in strategic manufacturing sectors (of which Pharmaceutical is one), creating high quality jobs thereby.For media inquiries, please contact:Quintex Pharma LtdEmail: ...Phone: +233 (0)30 2789987GL RaphaEmail: ...Phone: +82 10 2261 0158Ghana JETEmail: ...Phone: +233 (0) 24 414 1515

Corporate Affairs

Quintex Pharma

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.