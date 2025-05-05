403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Justice Min. To Geneva To Present Kuwait's Human Rights Report
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait will be presenting Kuwait's report at the 49th Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, said a statement on Monday.
The Ministry of Justice revealed in a statement that Minister Al-Sumait left the country today, heading to Geneva, Switzerland, to brief the UPR on Kuwait's efforts to bolster human rights via highlighting the state's legislative and legal efforts within this regard. (end)
dd
The Ministry of Justice revealed in a statement that Minister Al-Sumait left the country today, heading to Geneva, Switzerland, to brief the UPR on Kuwait's efforts to bolster human rights via highlighting the state's legislative and legal efforts within this regard. (end)
dd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment