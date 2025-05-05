Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Justice Min. To Geneva To Present Kuwait's Human Rights Report

2025-05-05 06:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait will be presenting Kuwait's report at the 49th Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, said a statement on Monday.
The Ministry of Justice revealed in a statement that Minister Al-Sumait left the country today, heading to Geneva, Switzerland, to brief the UPR on Kuwait's efforts to bolster human rights via highlighting the state's legislative and legal efforts within this regard. (end)
