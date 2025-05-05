403
Kuwait Moi: 23 Residency, Work Permit Violators Apprehended In Salmiya
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry announced on Monday the arrest of 23 individuals who violated residency visa and work permits in Salmiya area.
A press statement by the Ministry revealed that answered complaints on social media in regards to the gathering of such violators throughout Salmiya area, noting that 19 individuals with article 20 residency visas "domestic workers" and four individuals under article 18 work permit visas were apprehended.
Legal measures were taken against the offenders, affirmed the ministry who warned against such violations, saying that sponsors and employers would also be held accountable according to the law. (end)
