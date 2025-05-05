403
EVIQ and Lotus Sign Strategic Partnership to Develop EV Charging Solutions for Lotus Customers in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—4 May, 2025: EVIQ, Saudi Arabia’s leading electric vehicle infrastructure company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding and strategic partnership with Lotus, the high-performance automotive and powertrain technology company, through its official distributor in the Kingdom, Al Walan Trading.
The agreement aims to develop advanced EV charging solutions tailored for Lotus customers in Saudi Arabia, supporting the nation’s transition toward a sustainable transportation future and strengthening the electric vehicle charging infrastructure, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. As part of the collaboration, Lotus showrooms will be equipped with dedicated EV charging stations for Lotus owners, in addition to providing home charging sockets with each vehicle purchase.
The partnership outlines key areas of cooperation, including enhanced data-sharing capabilities to improve customer experience, ensure maximum efficiency and convenience, and seamless integration with Lotus’ digital platforms. This will allow customers easy access to charging services via existing Lotus applications. The agreement also includes knowledge sharing initiatives to explore effective strategies for raising public awareness about electric vehicles across the Kingdom.
"This strategic collaboration with Lotus marks another milestone in transforming the green mobility ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. By combining our expertise in fast-charging infrastructure with Lotus’ legacy of excellence in electric performance vehicles, we aim to enhance customer experience and accelerate EV adoption in line with our national sustainability goals," stated Mohammed Bakr Qazzaz, CEO of EVIQ.
Abdulaziz Wallan, Vice Chairman, Wallan Holding Company, added: "This partnership aligns with the ambitions of Vision 2030 to support clean energy and transition to more sustainable modes of transportation. It will establish an integrated network of smart charging stations, fully compatible with Lotus’ latest technologies, and provide a seamless, secure charging experience for Lotus EV users in the Saudi market. The agreement also involves the exchange of technical expertise and collaborative awareness campaigns to promote EV culture."
Wallan Investment, a subsidiary of Wallan Holding Co, is one of the major shareholders in Lotus Technology, a NASDAQ-listed company specializing in the development of premium electric vehicles, energy and motor systems, electronic control and smart driving technologies, and intelligent manufacturing.
Through strategic partnerships with leading companies in the Kingdom, EVIQ reaffirms its ongoing commitment to developing the national EV ecosystem. The company aims to deploy more than 5,000 EV chargers across strategic locations throughout Saudi Arabia by 2030. This collaboration with Lotus is expected to support the development of a comprehensive charging network for EV owners, reduce carbon emissions from transportation, and accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in the region.
