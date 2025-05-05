Cloudy Skies, Light Rain Mark Start Of Week Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- Cloudy and pleasant weather prevailed across most parts of Jordan on Monday, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in several regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The department reported that the weather was generally partly cloudy, with mild conditions over most areas and relatively warm temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Intermittent rain was observed in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom, with showers extending at times to parts of the southwestern highlands and the northeastern Badia. Some areas also experienced occasional thunder.Rainfall is expected to diminish gradually by evening, with northwesterly winds blowing at moderate speed and becoming active at intervals.During the night, weather conditions are forecast to stabilize. Most regions will experience relatively cold temperatures, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain mild. Fog formation is expected over high mountain peaks, and winds will be light and northwesterly.The Meteorological Department warned of reduced horizontal visibility in the early morning and evening hours due to fog over mountainous areas. It also cautioned that visibility may decline in parts of the Badia due to light dust.Looking ahead, a slight rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday. Weather will be stable and pleasant over the highlands, and moderate in other regions. High-altitude clouds may appear intermittently, with moderate northwesterly winds prevailing.Temperatures will rise slightly again on Wednesday, resulting in warm conditions in most areas and relatively hot weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are expected to remain moderate and northwesterly, with occasional high clouds.By Thursday, temperatures are projected to continue climbing, surpassing seasonal averages by 3 to 4 C. The weather will be warm in most parts of the Kingdom and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift to moderate northeasterlies.On Monday, temperatures across the Kingdom are expected to vary widely depending on elevation and region. In the capital, East Amman will see highs of 22 C and lows of 12 C, while West Amman will be slightly cooler at 20 C during the day and 10 C at night.The northern highlands will experience cooler conditions with temperatures ranging from 17 C to 7 C, and the Sharah highlands will be colder still, with highs of 16 C and lows of 5 C.In contrast, the Badia regions are forecast to reach 25 C during the day and drop to 13 C at night. The plains will see a similar range of 22 C to 12 C. Warmer weather is expected in the Jordan Valley, where northern areas will reach 29 C and southern areas up to 32 C, with nighttime lows of 15 C and 19 C respectively.The Dead Sea is forecast to record highs of 31 C and lows of 19 C, while temperatures in the Gulf of Aqaba will range between 30 C during the day and 18 C at night.