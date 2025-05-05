Kim Boyd, Principal At Leavitt Partners, Named NCPDP's 2025 TIME Award Recipient

Kim Boyd honored for outstanding leadership and lasting contributions in the Healthcare Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Kim Boyd, Principal at Leavitt Partners, and a dedicated member of the NCPDP Board of Trustees and Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, was named NCPDP's 2025 TIME Award recipient during the President & CEO Leadership & Appreciation Dinner at the 2025 Annual Technology & Business Conference.

NCPDP's TIME Award, established in 1990, is the organization's most prestigious member honor. The award recognizes a member who has shown selfless dedication to advancing NCPDP's goals and objectives. Nominations are submitted by NCPDP members, and the recipient is selected by ballot of the Board of Trustees.

During the ceremony, NCPDP President & CEO Lee Ann Stember recognized each 2025 TIME Award nominee, stating, "Each of our nominees exemplifies the leadership, dedication, and collaborative spirit that move NCPDP and the healthcare industry forward."

"Kim has devoted countless hours to advancing NCPDP's vision and mission. Her leadership as Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee and her ongoing contributions as a member of the Board of Trustees have a profound and lasting impact," Stember added. "Through her vision, commitment, and collaboration, Kim has helped shape NCPDP's strategic direction and made significant contributions to support reaching our goals."

Boyd's leadership and approach were instrumental in the development of NCPDP's new Strategic Plan, which continues to guide the organization's work to innovate, advocate, and collaborate across the healthcare industry.

The 2025 TIME Award is proudly sponsored by NCPDP Elite Partner, FDB (First Databank).

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), established in 1977, is a nonprofit ANSI-accredited Standards Developer (ASD) with members across the healthcare industry. NCPDP develops standards and solutions to improve the exchange of information for medications, supplies, and services, including the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing and the Telecommunication Standard. Its data products include dataQ®, providing insights on over 80,000 pharmacies, and HCIdea®, a prescriber database with over 3.7 million records. NCPDP's RxReconn® offers real-time tracking of pharmacy-related legislative and regulatory activity at state and national levels. Named in federal legislation such as HIPAA and HITECH, NCPDP has been advancing healthcare interoperability for decades. Learn more at .

SOURCE NCPDP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED