Zelensky Announces Creation Of Ukrainian-Czech F-16 School

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the creation of a Ukrainian-Czech F-16 school within the framework of the aviation coalition, which will be located outside Ukraine.

The Head of State made the announcement during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel following a meeting in Prague, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, President Pavel and I, as well as our representatives at the level of our government and military, are discussing the next steps in the development of our aviation coalition, namely the creation of the Ukrainian-Czech F-16 school. Obviously, as of now, for security reasons, we cannot open such a base in Ukraine. Russian strikes continue every day, and so we are working with partners to ensure that such schools can open outside of Ukraine, and this will happen,” Zelensky said.

He noted that following the talks, it was agreed that the Czech Republic would support Ukraine in implementing these decisions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the development of the Ukrainian fleet of military aircraf , where they discussed system solutions for more efficient training and use of military aviation.