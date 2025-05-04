US Green Card Diversity Visa 2026 Lottery Results Released: What You Need To Know
To see if you were selected, you must enter your confirmation number, last name, and year of birth at the official DV Lottery website. The results will remain accessible until September 30, 2026.No emails or letters-Beware of scams
The US Department of State emphasises that it will not send emails or letters to notify applicants of their selection. Entrants must check the results themselves. Any messages claiming you have won and asking for money or personal details are likely fraudulent.Being selected is just the beginning
Selection in the DV Lottery does not guarantee a visa. It only means you may proceed to apply for an immigrant visa. Because visas are limited and processed on a first-come, first-served basis, those selected are urged to act quickly.What to do if you're selected
If you are selected:
Visit the Immigrant/Diversity Visa portal and complete Form DS-260, the immigrant visa application.
After submitting, wait for an interview appointment notification from a US Embassy or Consulate.
Prepare for your visa interview, where your eligibility will be assessed.
If approved, you can travel to the US as a permanent resident and receive your Green Card .Lost Confirmation number?
If you've lost your confirmation number, use the“Forgot Confirmation Number” tool on the DV Lottery website to recover it.Also Read | 'US visa is a privilege, not a right,' Trump admin warns foreign students Need help?
For questions, visit the Diversity Visa Instructions page, or contact the Kentucky Consular Center (KCC) at ..., including your full name, birthdate, and case number in the message.Important dates
Visa application period: October 1, 2025 – September 30, 2026
Result access ends: September 30, 2026Also Read | 'If you're a guest...': USCIS warns Green cards will be revoked if...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment