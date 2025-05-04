Security Forces Seize Drugs Valued At Rs 48.7 Crore In Manipur; One Held

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 4 (IANS) Smuggling of drugs from Myanmar continues unabated in northeastern states of India as brown sugar valued at Rs 48.7 crore has been seized by the security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district, an official said on Sunday.

Manipur's Churachandpur district shares unfenced border with both Myanmar and Mizoram.

A police spokesman said that acting on secret information, the security forces arrested a drug peddler identified as Thianmuansiam Samte (32) from Gamgpimual village and 5.016 kg of brown sugar were recovered from his possession.

The value of the drugs is Rs 48.7 crore, he said, adding that the brown sugar was contained in 418 soap cases. A car and a mobile phone were recovered from the detainee's possession.

Security personnel suspect that the drugs, after being smuggled from Myanmar, were brought to Manipur through Mizoram.

Appreciating the police efforts, former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in a post on X, said:“Well done, Churachandpur Police. Saving us from illegal drugs is saving our future.”

Manipur's Tengnoupal and Mizoram's Champhai district are the two hotspots for smuggling of various drugs, explosives, exotic animals, arms and ammunition and other contraband from neighbouring Myanmar.

Politicians, senior security officials and experts observed that drug menaces are also one of the many reasons for Manipur's ethnic crisis.

Despite strict security vigilance, smuggling of various drugs, especially highly addictive methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar, continued unabated into the northeastern states.

Myanmar, which shares a 1,643 km unfenced border with four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram -- serves as a key transit point for drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets, entering India.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.