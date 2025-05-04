403
Zelenskyy Announces Drone Attacks on Russian Aircraft
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that his military forces had successfully eliminated two Russian aircraft within the past day using unmanned naval drones near Crimea.
He reaffirmed his country’s willingness to initiate a month-long ceasefire, conditional upon Russia ceasing its attacks.
In a video statement delivered late in the evening, Zelenskyy explained that Ukrainian forces had targeted assets in the Crimean region, which is under Russian control, utilizing sea-based drones.
“Two Russian warplanes were shot down, and military depots were also destroyed,” he stated, underscoring the effectiveness of the strikes.
The Ukrainian leader accused Moscow of deliberately extending the conflict and maintaining relentless airstrikes and intense combat along the battlefront.
He stressed that Ukraine is open to an immediate cessation of hostilities if Russia agrees to implement similar actions.
“We are ready to move toward a ceasefire even starting today, if Russia is ready to take reciprocal steps -- complete silence, a lasting ceasefire of at least 30 days,” Zelenskyy declared, reiterating Ukraine’s stance on mutual de-escalation.
He also called on Ukraine’s global allies to adopt stricter penalties against Russia. “Without pressure on Moscow, Russia will continue to wage war,” he warned.
According to Zelenskyy, heightened sanctions on Russia’s banking system and energy exports could significantly contribute to achieving peace.
