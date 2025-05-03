'Come For Me, Do I Look Like I Care?': AOC Dares Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan Over Deportation Referral

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also known as AOC, responded defiantly to former acting ICE Director Tom Homan's threat to refer her to the Justice Department, after her office hosted a“Know Your Rights” webinar for migrants in February.

“Tom Homan said he was going to refer me to DOJ because I'm using my free speech rights in order to advise people of their constitutional protections,” Ocasio-Cortez told a town hall in Queens on Friday.“To that I say: Come for me, do I look like I care?”

Rights webinar sparks DOJ talk

The webinar held by AOC 's office provided tips to migrants on how to respond if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempt to detain them. Advice included asking for judicial warrants, recording searches, and identifying valid documents.

Homan reacted by claiming the New York Democrat may have crossed a legal line:“She's trying to teach them how to evade law enforcement,” Homan said.“What she needs to do is read the statutes... because it's a crime to enter this country illegally. When you harbor and conceal and impede law enforcement, that's a felony.”

“They can come take me”

Ocasio-Cortez dismissed the allegations and asserted her actions were lawful.

“There's nothing illegal about it, and if they want to make it illegal, they can come take me,” she declared.

“Sanctioned kidnappings”

The congresswoman also slammed the Trump administration's mass deportations , including those of Venezuelan gang members .

“I don't even want to call them deportations. They are sanctioned kidnappings in many circumstances,” she said.

She continued to urge her constituents to stand firm when confronted by ICE:“If they want to knock on your door - or anyone's door, including your workplace - you can tell them, 'Show me a warrant. Show me a judicial warrant.'”

