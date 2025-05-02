Gold Set For Worst Week In More Than 2 Months

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Gold prices were poised for their worst weekly performance in more than two months on Friday as receding trade tensions tempered safe-haven demand, while the market's focus shifted to the US non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day.

Spot gold was steady at $3,240.34 an ounce. The metal has lost more than 2% so far this week, the steepest weekly fall since late February.

US gold futures rose 0.8% to $3,248.80.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $32.47 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.8% to $966.08 and palladium gained 0.3% to $943.50.