NCM Powers To Victory In Thrilling KCC T10 Trophy Final

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)NCM, in collaboration with Al Hajri Group, celebrated a stunning victory in the finals of the prestigious Late Riaz Choudhry T10 Trophy 2025, organized by the Kuwait Cricket Club. The NCM team defeated Al Mulla Exchange by a commanding 25 runs in an exciting final match.

Facing a challenge after Al Mulla Exchange won the toss and elected to bowl, NCM posted an impressive total of 112 runs in their 10 overs. The innings were spearheaded by explosive batting from Nimish Latheef, the team's highest scorer, with crucial support from Shiraz Khan.

NCM's bowlers then took charge, restricting Al Mulla Exchange to 87 runs in their allotted 10 overs. Mohammed Adnan delivered a standout performance, clinching two vital wickets in the opening overs and setting the tone for NCM's defense. His crucial contribution earned him the well-deserved Man of the Match award.

“This victory is a testament to the team's dedication, skill, and collaborative spirit,” said Khurram Sayeed, Global CEO of NCM.“Partnering with Al Hajri Group for this tournament has been a great success, and we're incredibly proud of the team's performance throughout the T10 Trophy matches. It reflects the commitment to excellence we uphold at NCM.”

The successful tournament highlights NCM's commitment to community engagement and the spirit of high performance.

About NCM:

NCM is a leading Forex and CFD Broker, operating regulated businesses in multiple key jurisdictions including Kuwait, UAE, UK, Jordan, Turkey, Malaysia, and Mauritius (Partner Entity). Founded in Kuwait in 2009, NCM Group has a proud history spanning nearly two decades and is recognized as a pioneer in online trading in the Middle East. The company provides clients with robust trading platforms, diverse financial instruments, and a commitment to exceptional service and market expertise.

With over half a dozen global offices and a workforce of more than 200 employees representing over 25 nationalities, NCM continues to expand its global footprint.

NCM's global multi-asset online trading platform offers clients trusted and intuitive access to international financial markets. It features a diverse product offering, including CFDs in forex, metals, shares, commodities, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies, equipping its diverse client base with the tools needed to navigate financial markets with confidence and success.

