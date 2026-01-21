GDC Doda Suicide Case: Inquiry Committee Formed, Assistant Professor Suspended

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department has ordered a formal inquiry into the alleged suicide of a student of Government Degree College Doda, even as a faculty member has been placed under suspension pending the outcome of the probe.

According to an official government order issued by the Higher Education Department, a three-member committee has been constituted to inquire into the incident of reported suicide committed on January 16, 2026, by a student identified as Ms Saba Banoo of Government Degree College Doda. The committee has been directed to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and submit its report within a period of seven days.

The inquiry committee comprises Dr Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Director Colleges, Higher Education Department, Sanjay Kumar Tickoo, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, and Syed Ishrat Parvez, Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

In a separate order, the department has placed Prof Manzoor Ahmad, Assistant Professor of Commerce at Government Degree College Doda, under suspension with immediate effect. The order states that pending inquiry into the matter, the faculty member shall remain attached with the office of the Director Colleges, Jammu and Kashmir, until further orders.

The copies of both orders have been forwarded to the Director Colleges, Jammu and Kashmir, the Principal of Government Degree College Doda, and other concerned authorities for information and compliance.