Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump To Be 'About Three Hours Late' To Davos After Plane Incident: Bessent

Trump To Be 'About Three Hours Late' To Davos After Plane Incident: Bessent


2026-01-21 03:01:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Davos, Switzerland: US President Donald Trump will be about three hours late to Davos on Wednesday after an electrical issue on Air Force One forced him to change planes, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"I believe President Trump is going to be about three hours late. I haven't seen the updated schedule," Bessent told reporters as Trump headed to deliver a speech to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort, closely watched as the US leader pushes to take over Greenland.

MENAFN21012026000063011010ID1110628684



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search