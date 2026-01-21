Uddhav And Raj To Announce Future Strategy On Bal Thackeray's Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Following their alliance for the BMC elections earlier this month, the Thackeray cousins, including Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, will share a public platform once again on January 23, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

This year is particularly significant as it marks the beginning of Bal Thackeray's birth centenary year (100th year).

This event is their first major joint appearance since the January 15, 2026, BMC elections.

While the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a majority in those polls, the Thackeray brothers are expected to use this stage to announce their future strategy for the upcoming statewide municipal and local body elections. Shiv Sena-UBT won 65 seats and MNS six in the BMC polls.

The reunion of 'Shiv Shakti' (as the UBT-MNS alliance is called) on January 23 is being watched closely for several reasons.

Despite the BMC results, the brothers are signalling that their alliance was not just for a single election but is a long-term commitment to 'Marathi Manoos' politics.

Uddhav reiterated that, notwithstanding the BMC poll results, they have allied to stay together.

Uddhav signalled that the alliance with Raj was not a temporary "election-only" arrangement. He emphasised that the fight for the "Marathi Manoos" and the dignity of Mumbai was a long-term battle.

"This battle is not over yet. It will continue just like this until the Marathi person receives the respect they deserve," Uddhav said.

He stated that while the dream of electing a Shiv Sena (UBT) Mayor wasn't fulfilled this time, the results proved that the "loyalty of the ground-level worker" could not be bought.

Unlike in previous years, when he might have distanced himself after a loss, Raj Thackeray indicated that the partnership with Uddhav Thackeray is part of a longer ideological struggle.

He stated that the fight for Marathi identity, language, and the "Marathi Manoos" is their very existence, adding, "You all know well that such battles are long-term."

By celebrating Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's centenary together, they are attempting to consolidate the original Shiv Sena vote bank, which has been split since the 2022 party rebellion and also to keep intact the "Brand Thackeray" legacy.

Political analysts expect a "joint manifesto" or a declaration of a common minimum programme by the Thackeray brothers for the rest of the 2026 local body elections across Maharashtra.

The elections to the 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis are slated for February 5 and counting on February 7.