Terrorist Designations Of Viv Ansanm And Gran Grif - United States Department Of State

Today, I am announcing the State Department’s designation of Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists. The age of impunity for those supporting violence in Haiti is over.

Haitian gangs, including the Viv Ansanm coalition and Gran Grif, are the primary source of instability and violence in Haiti. They are a direct threat to U.S. national security interests in our region. These gangs have killed and continue attacking the people of Haiti, Haitian security forces, and Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission personnel, and are committed to overthrowing the government of Haiti. Their ultimate goal is creating a gang-controlled state where illicit trafficking and other criminal activities operate freely and terrorize Haitian citizens. Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against these vicious groups and are an effective way to curtail support for their terrorist activities. Engaging in transactions with members of these groups entails risk in relation to counterterrorism sanctions authorities, not only for Haitians but also for U.S. lawful permanent residents and U.S. citizens. Individuals and entities providing material support or resources to Viv Ansanm or Gran Grif could face criminal charges and inadmissibility or removal from the United States.

We commend the extraordinary bravery of the Haitian National Police and all international partners supporting the MSS mission for their ongoing efforts to establish stability and security in Haiti. We urge all of Haiti’s political leaders to prioritize the security of the Haitian people, find solutions to stop the violence, and make progress toward the restoration of democracy through free and fair elections. The United States stands with the Haitian people as they seek a secure, stable future for their country and citizens.

Today’s actions taken by the State Department demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests and countering these dangerous gangs.

For more information about today’s announcement, see the Department of State’s fact sheet.