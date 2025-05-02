Inventhelp Inventor Develops Backrest For A Canoe Or Kayak (TRO-1339)
PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable backrest or support to prevent stress and strain on your back when canoeing or kayaking that would also offer a lightweight design for portaging," said an inventor, from Elmvale, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SEAT BACK. My comfortable design prevents you from slouching or hunching over while paddling."
The invention provides back support when canoeing or kayaking. In doing so, it increases comfort. It also reduces strain due to its lightweight and adjustable design. As a result, it could make canoeing or kayaking more enjoyable and allow for easier exploration. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for canoers and kayakers.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1339, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment