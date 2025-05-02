Barbertime Cinco De Mayo Event Empowers Latino Barbers And Stylists To Take Charge Of Their Financial Future

BarberTime

Brookline Bank Cinco de Mayo Event

BarberTime Media Network and Brookline Bank partner to help Latino barbers and stylists in Boston gain financial tools and build generational wealth.

- Euan Davis CEO and Founder of BarberTimeBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The BarberTime Media Network, in partnership with Brookline Bank will host a special Meet & Greet on Monday, May 5, focused on supporting Latino barbers and stylists in the Grove Hall neighborhood of Boston. This event aims to address key financial challenges faced by professionals in the grooming industry and to explore how property ownership can help elevate careers and strengthen communities.As the cost of doing business continues to rise, especially for service-based storefronts in Boston's urban neighborhoods, many barbershop and salon owners are struggling to keep up. Retail leases along the Blue Hill Avenue corridor, for example, now average $4,000–$5,000 per month for just 1,000 square feet. These high costs not only burden small business owners but also impact the affordability and sustainability of services in communities that rely on them.The Latino community has played a central role in the growth and vibrancy of Boston for over a decade. Barbershops and salons are often cultural hubs and economic anchors in these neighborhoods making it essential that their owners have access to resources that support long-term success.This Cinco de Mayo, BarberTime Founder & CEO Euan Davis will continue that mission by reconnecting Brookline Bank with Boston's Latino grooming professionals. Following a successful event in November 2024, this second Meet & Greet will specifically target Latino shop and salon owners, as well as licensed barbers and stylists who are ready to build wealth through property ownership.All registered attendees will receive a free ticket to the BarberPolls Awards Gala & Symposium, BarberTime's landmark event, taking place on July 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cambridge and Scullers Jazz Club.“We're not just cutting hair, we're building futures,” said Mr. Davis.“This is about giving barbers and stylists the tools they need to own their space, grow their brand, and invest in their community.”Brookline Bank has committed to listening, learning, and responding with solutions. Their continued partnership with BarberTime is helping to deliver on a promise: connecting barber and stylist professionals with the financial tools they deserve.Event Details:Monday, May 5, 20259:00 – 9:30 AM: Breakfast & Networking9:30 – 11:00 AM: WorkshopLocation: 350 Blue Hill Ave, Dorchester, MA 02121For more information, visit:/2025/04/07/encuentro-latino-con-brookline-bank-5-de-mayo-de-2025

