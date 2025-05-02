International Paper Celebrates The Groundbreaking Of Greenfield Packaging Facility In Waterloo, Iowa

Located in the heart of the Midwest, the new facility will primarily focus on serving the protein segment, providing tailored packaging solutions and meeting the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable packaging.

"We are thrilled to break ground and invest in our company and the city of Waterloo," said John Berry, Group Vice President, International Paper. "This facility represents our dedication to growing in markets where we want to compete, advancing our capabilities and ensuring our customers receive quality and reliable products. We look forward to our continued future in Waterloo and are very grateful to everyone who has made today possible."

The Waterloo box plant will feature cutting-edge technology and equipment, enabling International Paper to deliver innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. The plant's design incorporates the latest safety practices and industry technology.

The new facility is currently scheduled to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026 and create an estimated 65 new jobs to the current facility with a total of 190 team members.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP ; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper .

SOURCE International Paper