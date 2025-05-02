Hungary Construction Market Report 2025 | Hungary Resumes 270 Infrastructure Projects With $1.3 Billion Investment In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hungary's construction industry faces a 2% decline in 2025 due to falling permits and political instability, but anticipates 4.7% annual growth from 2026-2029. Key projects include a HUF200 billion motorway and HUF4.9 trillion nuclear plant. Explore detailed trends and opportunities in Hungary's construction sector report.

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hungary Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hungarian construction industry is expected to decline in real terms by 2% in 2025, owing to several headwinds caused by falling building permits and investment in the construction industry, coupled with political instability and a high budget deficit in the country.

According to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH), the number of construction permits issued in the country declined by 4.7% YoY in 2024, preceded by an annual decline of 38.6% in 2023. In October 2024, the government reported that it is targeting a budget deficit of 3.7% of the GDP in 2025, compared to the 4.5% estimated in 2024, which is still high compared to the European Union's (EU) target of 3%.

After the suspension of 270 projects in 2022 due to the energy crisis, in December 2024, the Hungarian government announced its plan to resume those transport infrastructure and utility investments in 2025 with an investment of HUF464.9 billion ($1.3 billion). This initiative is part of the allocation of HUF8.2 trillion ($22.8 billion) earmarked for new development projects in the 2025 budget.

The Hungarian construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 4.7% between 2026 and 2029, driven by investments in the country's transport, housing, and renewable energy infrastructure.

In a recent boost to the transport infrastructure sector's output, the Hungarian Minister for Construction and Transport Janos Lazar unveiled a plan in February 2025, to invest a HUF200 billion ($559.3 million) to construct a four-lane motorway stretching 40km to connect Szombathely with Kormend and Koszeg and upgrade rail infrastructure in the country by 2035. The HUF4.9 trillion ($13.8 billion), Paks II NPP project is the second stage of the existing Paks nuclear power plant, and consists of four power units with an aggregate capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) which will help increase the share of nuclear in Hungary's energy mix by 2030

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Hungary's construction industry, including:



Hungary's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Hungary's construction industry Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Hungary. It provides:



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Hungary, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

For more information about this report visit

