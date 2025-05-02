Repeat: Enterobiotix To Present Results From Phase 1B Trial In Liver Cirrhosis At EASL Congress 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)EnteroBiotix Limited ('EnteroBiotix'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on developing best-in-class drugs for gut health, today announced that results from its IMPuLCE Phase 1b trial evaluating EBX-102, the Company's next-generation full-spectrum microbiome product, in patients with liver cirrhosis will be shared as an oral presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2025, taking place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands from 7-10 May 2025.

Oral Presentation Details

Presentation Title: A multicentre randomised double-blind placebo-controlled phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the safety and mechanism of action of EBX-102, an oral pooled intestinal microbiota product, in liver cirrhosis: the IMPuLCE trial

Presenter: Professor Ewan Forrest, Department of Gastroenterology, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, UK

Session: Cirrhosis I: Cirrhosis & Complications

Session date and Time: 09 May 2025, 08:45-09:00 CEST

Presentation ID: OS-036

Location: Benhamou Room

About EnteroBiotix

EnteroBiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing microbiome-based therapeutics for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other gastrointestinal and hepatic indications. Using its proprietary platform technology, EnteroBiotix creates next-generation therapies with differentiated characteristics designed to restore and enhance gut microbiome function. The company has established independent control over the supply chain for its drug formulations, with MHRA licensed manufacturing capabilities, and a donor programme called Number2®.

About EBX-102

EBX-102 is a next-generation, full-spectrum microbiome therapeutic composed of a high-diversity consortium of gut-derived microbes. Manufactured using the Company's proprietary AMPLATM technology, EBX-102 has a robust stability profile and is formulated as an off-white, odourless powder encapsulated into oral capsules. It is designed to deliver rapid, well-tolerated, and effective symptom relief for diseases associated with gut microbiome dysfunction, including liver cirrhosis and complications thereof, such as hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

