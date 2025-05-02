Worldwaterday - World Water Day: Listing Of H2O Innovation's Common Shares On The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: HEO)

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) QUEBEC CITY - March 22, 2022 (Investorideas Newswire) H2O Innovation Inc. (TSXV: HEO) ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), under symbol HEO, on March 22, 2022. Common Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the TSX.

Stock Option Plan

In connection with the listing of its common shares on the TSX, the Corporation has amended its stock option plan (the "Plan") to comply with the requirements of the TSX. These amendments to the Plan have been approved by the Board of Directors. The maximum number of Common Shares under options that may be granted is 8,000,000 shares, from which 3,932,334 options have been granted as of today.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Corporation will host a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on March 22, 2022. Financial analysts and investors are invited to join this webcast or conference call during which a panel of experts from the international water treatment industry will exchange on key topics related to the water sector. The panel will be composed of Tom Pankratz (Editor of Water Desalination Report - Global Water Intelligence), Bill Malarkey (Managing Partner North America Region - Amane Advisors), Debra G. Coy (Advisor - XPV Water Partners) and Frédéric Dugré (President and CEO - H2O Innovation). They will talk about the drivers causing the new focus on water reuse by major industrial players, the significant number of recent mergers and acquisitions completed in the water sector and the growing appetite from investors, the increasing regulations on contaminants of emerging concern such as pharmaceuticals and perfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"), the US $55 B Infrastructure Bill, and the importance of caring for the water industry to plan for a greater future for our most precious finite resource: water. The round table will be followed by a question-and-answer period. Videos on each topic will be available on the Corporate and Financial Presentations page in the Investors section.

Time and date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Dial in number: 1-888-440-2131 or 438-803-0534

Link to webcast:

About H2O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit .

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

