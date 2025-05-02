403
Arshi Jamil Announces Public Beta Launch of 8 Ball Pool and Galactic Glide, Ushering in a New Era in Immersive Gaming
(MENAFN- FNN 15) Renowned Indian author, strategist, and empowerment advocate Miss Arshi Jamil has announced the much-anticipated public beta launch of two cutting-edge games—8 Ball Pool and Galactic Glide. Set to roll out this April 2025, the launch follows successful internal and private beta trials and marks a bold step forward in redefining user engagement and digital interactivity.
As a founding member of the revolutionary gaming platform, Jamil has leveraged her cross-sector leadership to co-develop a virtual space where technology, storytelling, and entertainment converge. The upcoming beta release invites players across the globe to experience the future of gaming—now.
"Gaming today is about more than fun—it’s about experience, emotion, and community,” said Arshi Jamil. “This launch is just the beginning of our mission to transform how people connect with digital spaces."
Public Beta Launch Features
Immersive Gameplay: 8 Ball Pool revives the classic with competitive multiplayer modes, while Galactic Glide offers a thrilling cosmic adventure with high-speed mechanics and stunning graphics.
Community-Driven Development: Players will be able to provide real-time feedback and help shape future updates, features, and interface enhancements.
Exclusive Beta Rewards: Early participants will receive exclusive digital collectibles, ranking badges, and content unlocks that carry over into the full release.
Cross-Device Compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly across mobile and desktop, both games ensure wide accessibility and fluid performance.
Arshi Jamil: Innovator, Author, and Strategic Leader
Arshi Jamil is best known for her impactful work in the fields of strategic human capital development, business innovation, and global empowerment. A prolific writer and thought leader, she has authored best-selling books including The One-Hour Entrepreneur and Master the Art of Leading Others, both of which have earned acclaim for their pragmatic insight and transformative strategies.
Having served in leadership roles across multiple multinational organizations, Jamil brings deep expertise in building sustainable, inclusive ecosystems. Her transition into the tech and gaming world exemplifies her forward-thinking approach to innovation and experiential engagement.
In addition to her corporate pursuits, she is also the founder of the Foundation for Women’s Education and Empowerment, a grassroots non-profit championing causes such as digital literacy, gender equity, entrepreneurial skill-building, and climate resilience.
“With this gaming platform, we aim to build not just games—but global communities centered around creativity, inclusion, and purpose,” she noted.
Next Steps and Expansion Plans
The public beta for 8 Ball Pool and Galactic Glide will begin in phases this month. Players can sign up through official digital channels to secure early access, contribute feedback, and earn exclusive in-game rewards.
The platform has also confirmed that additional titles—such as Ring Rush—are currently in the pipeline. With a vision to eventually integrate Web3 elements, community-led tournaments, and educational gaming tools, the venture sets the stage for a broad spectrum of digital entertainment innovations.
