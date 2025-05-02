403
Longtime Educator Mary F Davis Releases New Children’s Book - Crumbach and Mr. Crazy Chicken
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) What do a brownie-loving chicken, a tiger named Jazz Lemon, and a tiny mouse named Gerdie have in common? A wild adventure you'll never forget!
Mary F Davis pleased to announce the release of her new children’s book, Crumbach and Mr. Crazy Chicken. A celebration of creativity, teamwork, and courage, this delightful tale invites young readers into a world where imagination reigns supreme.
In Crumbach and Mr. Crazy Chicken, Miss Wigglesworth’s storytelling group embarks on an enchanting quest to find the mysterious Crumbach. Along the way, Phoebe and her classmates meet unforgettable characters like Mr. Crazy Chicken, a brownie-loving bird with a flair for the absurd; Jazz Lemon, a roaring tiger with attitude; his sleepy brother Lawrence; and Gerdie, a mouse with dreams bigger than her whiskers. Through each encounter, the children learn valuable lessons in bravery, problem-solving, and kindness.
Mary F Davis, a passionate teacher with over twenty years in the classroom, brings this story to life with warmth and wit. Her joy in sharing stories with her students inspired her to write a book that could spark that same joy and wonder in children everywhere.
Crumbach and Mr. Crazy Chicken is now available on Amazon. Perfect for read-alouds, classroom libraries, or bedtime adventures, this vibrant story promises to become a treasured favorite for kids ages 5–9.
