BLU3 And Seanxt To Exhibit At Newport Beach International Boat Show With Catalina Crew

SeaNXT and BLU3 are thrilled to announce our presence at the Newport Beach International Boat Show, taking place May 1–4, 2025 at Lido Marina Village.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BLU3, a subsidiary of Brownie's Marine Group and the leader in portable surface-supplied diving systems, and SeaNXT, creator of the Elite next-generation electric water scooter, are proud to announce their participation in the Newport Beach International Boat Show, running May 1–4, 2025 at Lido Marina Village.

In partnership with Catalina Crew, BLU3 and SeaNXT will be exhibiting on Dock Linda, where attendees can get a firsthand look at the SeaNXT Elite water scooter and BLU3's cutting-edge dive systems, including Nomad and Nomad Mini. For anyone interested in multi-diver systems, BLU3 is a sister company of Brownie's Third Lung which released its innovative 3-diver Sea Lion lithium ion dive system in 2018.

Catalina Crew is Marina del Rey's choice for marine services, stylish coastal clothing, boat rentals and more. You can learn more about Catalina Crew at catalinacrew.

“This show is a perfect opportunity to showcase how our products add value to the luxury boating experience and we couldn't be more thrilled for this partnership with Catalina Crew,” said Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3.“If you are ready to see the latest and greatest in water toys, the interactive booth with product demos from Catalina Crew is the place to be. And in the case of BLU3, Nomad is not only a toy but an essential tool for boat-owners to access the bottom of their boats. This makes it an invaluable piece of equipment for the boat, and it comes in a small backpack so it's really a no-brainer to have onboard.”

Visit us at dock Linda with Catalina Crew to see the most innovative water toys at Newport Beach Boat Show. Alongside BLU3 and SeaNXT, Catalina Crew will also be presenting Awake electric surfboards and Yacht Beach. For more information on these products, read the latest blog here by SeaNXT Americas.

Show Hours:

Thursday, May 1: 2PM-7PM

Friday, May 2: 10AM-7PM

Saturday, May 3: 10AM-7PM

Sunday, May 4: 10AM-5PM

Visit Dock Linda for live demos and exclusive insights into the future of marine recreation.

To learn more, visit or .

