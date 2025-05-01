Flow Control Management Acquires Aquatrol Inc.

CHICAGO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Control Management ("FCM"), a private equity backed holding company investing in companies in the flow control sector, has announced the acquisition of Aquatrol Inc. ("Aquatrol" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in safety and pressure relief valves.

"We are thrilled to be adding Aquatrol to our portfolio," said Phil Pejovich, CEO of FCM. "This acquisition expands our valve offering, and our portfolio now includes highly attractive safety relief and pressure relief valves".

"We are excited to be partnering with FCM as we continue to expand and grow our business," said Eric Lambert, President of Aquatrol. "We have found that our ability to produce complex valves and deliver them with short lead times resonates with our customers."

Aquatrol, established in 1947 and headquartered in Elburn, IL, is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in safety and pressure relief valves. For more information, visit .

FCM is a private equity backed holding company investing in companies in the flow control sector. For more information, visit .

The Edgewater Funds ("Edgewater") is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $4 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Edgewater partners with management teams to help accelerate growth in their businesses. For more information, visit .

For any questions, please contact Keith Whisenand, [email protected] .

