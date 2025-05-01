403
Justice M.S. Sonak Of Bombay High Court Unveils JGU's 2025 Sustainable Development Report At Mumbai Sustainability Conclave
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 1, 2025: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) released its Sustainable Development Report (SDR) 2025 during the Mumbai Sustainability Conclave held in Mumbai on May 1. JGU's 2025 Sustainable Development Report showcases the university's ongoing commitment to sustainability across research, teaching, operations, and community initiatives. With a focus on real impact, JGU has strengthened its alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The release function was marked by the presence of Hon'ble Mr. Justice M.S. Sonak who officially released the report as a Chief Guest at the Conclave.
In the past year, JGU has made significant progress in research contributions, with an increase in sustainability-related research output and global recognition through citations in major policy documents. Student-led initiatives, new sustainability-focused degree programs, and international collaborations further emphasize JGU's holistic approach to responsible education. The university's campus has become a hub for innovation, featuring improved water conservation efforts, a pioneering e-waste management partnership, and health-focused dining reforms. The efforts to reduce our carbon footprint have led to a reduction in total emissions across Scope 1 and Scope 2 categories.
The report underscores the importance of paying attention to how every initiative undertaken at the university can contribute to sustainability, climate action, or social impact, and recognizing the interconnectedness of these goals. Higher education institutions have a responsibility to serve as models for environmental stewardship, as much as any other organisation. JGU is integrating sustainability across academic and administrative units to inspire the next generation of global leaders, not just through research and teaching but our policies and processes as well.
The Mumbai Sustainability Conclave also featured a panel discussion on“Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals: Role of Universities, Industries and Organisations”, bringing together senior leaders from various backgrounds and industries from across India. The cross-sectoral panel discussion highlighted the critical role organisations play in addressing and achieving SDGs, with discussions led by distinguished panelists and chaired by Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar. The other speakers in the forum were Ms. Radhika M Dudhat, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas; Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA) QS Quacquarelli Symonds; Ms. Aprajita Rana, AZB & Partners; Mr. Inderjeet Singh, Partner, Deloitte India; Ms. Natasha Treasurywala, Partner, Desai & Diwanji; Mr. Bose Varghese, Senior Director - ESG Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; and Mr. Sonal Verma, Partner, Dhir & Dhir Advocates & Solicitors.
Looking forward, JGU is committed to deeper integration of sustainability in every aspect of university life. The University envisions an ecosystem where students have access to cutting-edge resources and targeted mentorship, to be able to expand their focus and contribute to large-scale global challenges through cross-sectoral partnerships.
