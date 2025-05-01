Deep Robotics Unveils Lynx M20, A Wheeled-Legged Robot For Extreme Industrial

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Deep Robotics debuts new four-legged robot

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Deep Robotics , a developer of embodied AI and robotic systems, has launched the“industry-grade” Lynx M20 series, which it describes as“the world's first mid-sized wheeled-legged robot built specifically for challenging terrains and hazardous environments during industrial operation”.

Featuring a lightweight design and continuous operation capabilities under extreme conditions, Lynx M20 sets a new benchmark for intelligent robotic platforms working in complex scenarios.

Equipped with advanced AI motion control algorithms, Lynx M20 can autonomously adjust its posture to tackle rugged mountain trails, muddy wetlands, debris-strewn ruins, and more.

Designed for complex terrains and hazardous environments

This versatility enables the robot to support a wide range of applications, including power line inspection, emergency response, firefighting, logistics, and scientific exploration.

Mao Tang, product manager at Deep Robotics, says:“Lynx M20 is a cutting-edge tool to empower industries. We are providing industrial partners with a smart, efficient and powerful solution to extreme scenarios in their day-to-day work.”

Building on the Lynx series' innovative design – which combines the speed of wheeled robots with the agility of legged ones – Lynx M20 is lighter, faster, and more intelligent.

It boasts features that help overcome the limited mobility and maneuverability of large quadrupedal robots in tight spaces, as well as address the payload, endurance, and protection shortcomings of smaller models.

Deployable to more scenarios

Designed to mitigate safety risks in hazardous environments and efficiency losses caused by complex terrains, Lynx M20 serves as an industry-grade robotic platform. It can intelligently perceive its surroundings and autonomously adjust its posture to match the terrain.

With omnidirectional obstacle avoidance capabilities, it easily navigates rugged mountain trails, muddy wetlands, and debris-strewn ruins, establishing itself as a true intelligent mobility solution for extreme conditions.

Weighing just 33 kilograms, Lynx M20 is relatively easy to carry around. It features an ultra-wide range of joint movement and can seamlessly switch between dual-leg configurations.

In the“front-elbow, rear-knee” mode, the robot easily traverses through tight corners and confined spaces, thanks to reversely bent hind legs.

Supports logistics and delivery operations

When switched to the“full-elbow” mode, it excels at climbing stairs and overcoming significant height differences.

This allows Lynx M20 to navigate corridors as narrow as 50 centimeters, making it ideal for operations in tunnels, pipelines, and other cramped environments where humans and larger robots often struggle to reach.

IP66-rated for dust and water resistance, Lynx M20 also operates reliably in extreme temperatures from -20°C to 55°C. Thanks to a 96-beam lidar system, the robot autonomously navigates and performs tasks even in complete darkness, ensuring suitability for nighttime operations.

The robot also comes with a hot-swappable battery design, enabling continuous operation without shutdowns for recharging.

Whether replacing humans in high-risk, high-stake tasks or accelerating intelligent upgrades across industries, Lynx M20 delivers greater efficiency, safety, and reliability in demanding environments.

Lynx M20 supports an effective payload of 15 kilograms, with a maximum load capacity of 50 kilograms.

It is also capable of operating nonstop for 2.5 hours under load – and 3 hours without load – and climbing single steps up to 80 centimeters high – metrics that position it among the best in its class.

Dust- and water-resistant

Additionally, Lynx M20's 96-beam lidar offers an expansive 360° × 90° field of view, supporting high-precision mapping, navigation, and omnidirectional obstacle avoidance.

With options for auto-charging and a wide range of expansion ports and mounting interfaces, the platform is highly scalable and ready for future upgrades.

The launch of Lynx M20 underscores Deep Robotics' commitment to advancing real-world applications of robotics technology, unlocking new possibilities across vital sectors worldwide.