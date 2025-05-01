Jucoin's Juchain Summit In Bangkok: Butterfly Protocol Release Poised For Transformation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This landmark summit is scheduled to take place on, in. Focused on co-building, consensus, and future development, this event will not only capture the attention of the global blockchain community but will also witness a watershed moment for the JuChain ecosystem: the formal release of its first core protocol –. This move signifies that the JuChain public chain is entering a critical new phase in its infrastructure development and heralds the imminent emergence of an innovative ecosystem driven by edge computing power and model mechanisms, poised to break boundaries and lead the convergence of blockchain and artificial intelligence.

The JuChain Public Chain Co-Building Summit: Gathering Global Forces, Igniting the Ecosystem Engine

As an integral part of the JuCoin ecosystem, JuChain aspires to be more than just a high-performance public blockchain; it aims to become an "on-chain traffic hub" capable of supporting large-scale interactions and delivering an exceptional user experience. The upcoming Public Chain Co-Building Summit in Bangkok represents a significant stride towards achieving this goal. The summit will bring together blockchain technical experts, developers, industry leaders, investment firms, and community participants from around the globe to discuss public chain technology trends, the future of decentralized applications, and the collaborative development path for the JuChain ecosystem.

The summit is set to be a large-scale event, anticipated to attract over 3,000 industry pioneers on-site, alongside over 100,000 global viewers following the proceedings via live stream. This extensive expected participation underscores the high level of industry attention and anticipation surrounding JuChain and its forthcoming core protocol.

To foster broader global consensus and action, a substantial $50 million ecosystem incentive program will be simultaneously launched at the summit. This significant funding is earmarked to support various innovative projects on the JuChain ecosystem, encourage developer contributions, reward node operators, and promote community governance, injecting robust momentum into the ecosystem's initial growth. Furthermore, the summit will issue a sincere call for co-building to leading global KOLs and developers, inviting them to leverage their influence and technical expertise to collectively shape the future of the JuChain ecosystem. This summit is more than just a platform for technology unveiling; it's a convergence of global forces, aiming to consolidate distributed technologies, resources, and consensus from around the world through openness and collaboration, laying a solid foundation for the ascent of the JuChain public chain and its first core protocol, Butterfly.

Butterfly: JuChain Ecosystem's First Core Protocol, Carrying "Thousand-Fold Potential" for Order Reshaping

The most central and anticipated agenda item at the Bangkok summit is undoubtedly the formal release of JuChain ecosystem's first core protocol – Butterfly. Butterfly is designed to be more than just an application-layer project; it's a pivotal protocol officially introduced by JuChain aimed at establishing the ecosystem's underlying economic and consensus mechanisms. It carries significant expectations and has even been labeled with "thousand-fold potential," underpinned by its unique technical architecture and innovative philosophy.

Innovative Algorithmic Foundation: The Butterfly Morgan Algorithm

At the core of the Butterfly protocol lies the ingenious design based on the "Butterfly Morgan Algorithm." This algorithm is not a mere stack of technologies but a sophisticated fusion of multi-dimensional models and mechanisms that collectively form an engine aimed at creating a sustainable, high-growth on-chain economic system:



Bi-directional Conservation Protocol: Ensures stable flow and balance of value within the ecosystem, mitigating risks from drastic fluctuations.

Butterfly Effect Engine: Emphasizes the significant chain reactions that can be triggered by small participation and interactions, incentivizing every participant to be a driver of ecosystem transformation.

Three-Body Resonance Model: Establishes a dynamic coordination and resonance relationship among technology, market, and community to facilitate ecosystem co-evolution. Mowatt Security Compensation Mechanism: Builds a robust security assurance system and risk compensation mechanism to enhance system resilience and user trust.

These complex and precise mechanisms work in concert, aiming for the Butterfly ecosystem to seek order within chaos, achieve balance amidst volatility, and ultimately forge an economic system with endogenous growth momentum.

Ecosystem Positioning and Future Role: Enhancing Liquidity, Co-building Infrastructure, Activating Consensus

Positioned as JuChain's first official core ecosystem project, Butterfly's significance is paramount. Its release will directly influence the initial shape and direction of the JuChain ecosystem. Butterfly is designed to play a pivotal role in several key areas:



Enhancing Liquidity: Through its unique economic models and incentive mechanisms, it aims to attract and lock in capital and resources within the ecosystem, improving the efficiency of on-chain asset liquidity.

Co-building Infrastructure: As a core protocol, Butterfly's design will guide developers and participants to co-build infrastructure around it, such as deploying edge computing power nodes and standardizing data interfaces. Activating Global Consensus: By leveraging its attractive potential, innovative mechanisms, and community incentives, it seeks to consolidate global user and developer consensus, fostering a powerful ecosystem community.

As stated in the whitepaper, "We don't create hypes, we don't chase trends, we just aim to be the butterfly that changes the world's direction." With edge computing power as its core and a system model as its engine, Butterfly aspires to reshape the value relationship between participants and the system, awakening the dormant resonance potential between the on-chain and physical realms.

Butterfly's Vision and Philosophy: The Butterfly Transformation System and Order Reshaping

More than just a collection of technologies and economic models, Butterfly embodies a completely new ecosystem philosophy and vision – the "Butterfly Transformation System."

The "Butterfly Transformation System" consciously moves away from overly aggressive promises and short-term pumps, relying instead on steady release schedules, dynamic incentives, and intelligent scheduling to build an ecosystem network characterized by continuous growth, manageable risk, and value resonance. Every small participation, every injected resource, transforms into energy within the system, driving a reshuffle of the ecosystem structure and ultimately achieving a natural leap and value transformation from points to the whole.

Within this system, driven by dual-source financial fusion, capital becomes "steadily rooted" in the ecosystem, and platform value is progressively transmitted through decentralized mechanisms. LP tokens obtained by users through this mechanism serve as a bond between participants and the ecosystem, witnessing and driving every computing power allocation and asset release. Every fluctuation within the ecosystem is precisely captured, and every incentive becomes a crucial link in the system's internal energy recycling, forming a healthy, stable, and sustainable rhythm of growth.

"Co-building, Sharing, Empowering, Co-existing" is the core spirit advocated by the Butterfly Transformation System. It encourages all participants to leverage their respective strengths within the platform, collectively composing the grand chapter of a new era of computing power. Just as a butterfly's flap can cause a distant storm, Butterfly hopes that every participant's investment translates into energy propelling the ecosystem forward, transforming into ever-expanding ripples through institutionalized incentives and feedback, ultimately leading to a qualitative leap for the entire ecosystem.

Butterfly is actively seeking to capture the "storm glimmer" within the edge computing industry amidst technological gaps and challenges, integrating dispersed computing power resources and consensus energy to build a decentralized bridge. It aims to realize a novel technological paradigm through intelligent scheduling and ecosystem incentives, injecting lasting vitality into the global edge computing sector and reflecting the grand blueprint of a future intelligent ecosystem within every subtle gleam.

Technical Architecture and Core Features: The Invisible Rhythm of the Digital Network

Powering Butterfly's ambitious vision is its sophisticated technical architecture, resembling a vast yet intricate digital network, integrating three core technologies: the JuChain Public Chain, the Global Edge Computing Power network, and Intelligent Resource Scheduling.

The Eternal Foundation – The JuChain Public Chain:

Serving as Butterfly's bedrock, the JuChain public chain provides a transparent, immutable, and decentralized trust architecture. While the JuChain mainnet officially launched on May 1, 2025 (Chain ID: 210000), laying the groundwork for Butterfly's release, the formal protocol launch at the summit represents the ecosystem's activation built upon this foundation. JuChain's core technical features provide robust support for Butterfly:



High Security: Utilizes the JPoSA hybrid consensus mechanism and advanced cryptography, ensuring data security through the rotation of 21 core validator nodes and a stringent slashing mechanism.

Full Transparency: All interactions, computing power scheduling, and resource allocation are permanently recorded on-chain, ensuring verifiable public information.

Infinite Scalability: Modular design and a multi-layer consensus architecture provide the capability to accommodate global-scale nodes and tasks. Smart Contract Weaving: Resource scheduling, incentive distribution, and other processes are executed automatically via smart contracts, enhancing efficiency and fairness.

JuChain's high performance, low cost (basic transaction fees below 0.001 JU), and full EVM compatibility (reducing developer migration costs by approximately 70%) offer an excellent operating environment for applications like Butterfly, especially its micro-transaction support, crucial for the frequent task allocation and settlement in edge computing. Its "Traffic Finance" ecosystem model also provides potential leverage for Butterfly's user growth.

Edge Rhythm – Weaving Global Computing Power:

Butterfly's edge computing power network consolidates idle computing resources globally (such as GPUs, FPGAs, CPUs) into a latent force.



Widespread Stars: Globally deployed edge nodes enable near-source data processing and real-time task coordination, reducing latency caused by geographical distance.

Low Latency Rhythm: Processing close to data sources significantly boosts response speed, resolving the bottlenecks of traditional centralized models.

Heterogeneous Convergence: The intelligent scheduling system can coordinate different types of hardware resources, allowing them to work together within the same network. Fault Tolerance and Self-Healing: Network nodes possess automatic fault detection and self-healing capabilities, ensuring system stability.

This system, through its decentralized nature, mitigates potential centralization risks, endowing the ecosystem with resilience and boundless possibilities.

Intelligent Conductor – Smart Resource Scheduling Mechanism:

Within the distributed network, the intelligent resource scheduling mechanism acts as the key conductor for Butterfly's efficient operation.



Real-time Monitoring and Smart Matching: The system continuously monitors node status and task demands, using machine learning and big data to accurately predict and match optimal resources, ensuring resources are utilized optimally and reducing latency.

Automated Execution: Task distribution, token payment, and incentive allocation are automated via smart contracts, enhancing efficiency and security. Multi-level Scheduling: A top-down, multi-level scheduling framework ensures precise responses and orderly execution for complex tasks.

The synergy of these three components creates countless subtle yet ordered rhythms within the Butterfly platform, transforming the entire system into a dynamic field that is self-evolving and self-correcting, achieving outstanding performance in terms of security, efficiency, and scalability.

Ecosystem and Application Scenarios: The Transformative Chapter of Symbiosis

In the world envisioned by Butterfly, computing power is not merely cold numbers but an entity flowing with life energy, driving innovation in intelligent applications across various domains. Its ecosystem structure and multi-dimensional application scenarios are vast and rich:



Digital Symphony – The Dance of Social Interaction: Providing robust computing power support for digital social applications like JuChat, infusing interactions with intelligence.

Artistic Rhythm – A New Realm for Music: Supporting intelligent creation and distribution within the music ecosystem.

Intelligent Pulse – AI Agents and Diverse Applications: Empowering AI Agents with new dimensions, becoming core forces driving intelligent transformation across various sectors, including:



Enterprise Rhythm: Enabling 24/7, multi-language enterprise-level smart customer service systems based on edge computing power.



Private Assistant: Offering a comprehensive digital life companion integrating schedules, information retrieval, and smart suggestions.



IoT Symphony: Processing massive IoT data streams near the source, transforming complex information into orderly rhythms, supporting real-time monitoring and precise scheduling. Enterprise Intel Eye: Providing precise predictions and optimization suggestions for business decisions through big data analysis and real-time computing power, acting as a smart eye into the future.

The realization of these application scenarios is facilitated by Butterfly's user-centric design, which leverages distributed computing power and innovative mechanisms to achieve cross-domain fusion and ecosystem resonance, building a diverse, open, and collaboratively evolving intelligent ecosystem network.

Tokenomics: BF Token's Value and Rewards

Butterfly's token economic model is dubbed the "Butterfly Effect Pool," with its native token being Butterfly (BF) . The total supply is fixed at 210 million . Distinct from being solely a speculative instrument, the BF token plays a crucial role throughout the ecosystem; it is designed as an institutionalized ecosystem feedback mechanism:



Computing Power Payment: Users are required to pay BF tokens as fees when utilizing the AI computing resources provided by Butterfly.

Resource Incentives: Computing power providers (nodes) receive BF token rewards for contributing computing resources. Ecosystem Governance: BF token holders possess the right to participate in platform governance, able to vote on the ecosystem's future direction.

This design aims to tightly link the value of the BF token to the ecosystem's practical utility and contributions, achieving "Flap and Get Rewarded," encouraging long-term holding and active participation.

JuChain Mainnet Foundation and Initial Market Response

It is worth noting that the JuChain public blockchain mainnet successfully launched on May 1, 2025 , prior to the formal release of the Butterfly protocol. This provided Butterfly with a stable operating environment and high-performance foundational support. The Butterfly project (BF token), launched concurrently with the mainnet, demonstrated a positive initial market response, with its price seeing an increase of over 20% at one point. This, to some extent, reflects the market's recognition of the potential of the decentralized edge computing sector and an initial validation of confidence in Butterfly's innovative concept and its synergistic development with JuChain.

JuChain provides comprehensive mainnet infrastructure, including stable RPC endpoints (HTTP: , WebSocket: href="" rel="nofollow" juchai ) and a fully functional block explorer ( ), offering convenient entry points for users and developers to participate in the ecosystem. JuChain's official website, documentation, cross-chain bridge, and other resources have also been launched, building an initial open ecosystem environment.

Conclusion: Transformation is Imminent, Future is Promising

The JuChain Public Chain Co-Building Summit, initiated by JuCoin, is set to commence in Bangkok. The grand release of its core – the Butterfly protocol – is a major event for the JuChain ecosystem and indeed for the entire blockchain and edge computing sectors. Butterfly is more than just a crystallization of technological innovation; it represents JuChain's profound vision for the order of a future intelligent ecosystem. At its core, the "Butterfly Morgan Algorithm" constructs the "Butterfly Transformation System," ingeniously combining decentralized edge computing power, efficient intelligent scheduling, and incentivized economic models. It aims to address industry pain points and create a sustainable, high-growth, value-resonant on-chain economy. The solid foundation of the high-performance JuChain public chain provides strong momentum and a broad stage for Butterfly's ascent.

This summit gathers global forces, and through substantial incentives and a call for co-building, it is poised to accelerate the development trajectory of both the JuChain and Butterfly ecosystems. With the formal operation of the Butterfly protocol and the progressive implementation of its application scenarios, a new era of more efficient, intelligent, and decentralized computing and applications is quietly beginning.

As the Bangkok summit approaches, this "butterfly," carrying the vision of reshaping the digital world's order, is set to unveil its unique charm and potential. Let us look forward to JuChain and Butterfly, these "dual stars," successfully achieving a grand ecosystem transformation amidst intense public chain competition and technological evolution, writing a new chapter for the global digital future. As the Butterfly whitepaper states: "Don't blink, the transformation is before your eyes." The future is already here, and the transformation is quietly unfolding.

