NATURE's OWN TARGETS SMALLER HOUSEHOLDS AND KETO-FRIENDLY CONSUMERS WITH NEW PRODUCTS

New Small Loaf varieties, Keto Life Hot Dog Buns and Keto Life Multigrain Loaf add additional choice in established platforms to satisfy market trends

THOMASVILLE, Ga., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's No. 1 selling bread brand, Nature's Own , has added seven new products to its portfolio, expanding its Small Loaf series with additional varieties and its Keto Life offerings to include hot dog buns and a multigrain loaf.

The new products meet the needs of two growing market trends: Nature's Own Small Loaves are well suited for smaller households seeking to maximize freshness while minimizing cost and waste-and for larger households seeking variety-the Keto Life lineup is perfect for consumers living a low-carb lifestyle. As the bread category sees a growing split between premium, better-for-you choices and value-focused purchases, Nature's Own is uniquely positioned to deliver on both fronts with trusted quality, variety and innovation.

"With consumers at the center of everything we do, our new lineup was thoughtfully developed using direct feedback and real insights from the families we serve," explains Krystle Farlow, senior director of brand management. "We've expanded our portfolio to deliver a variety of delicious, better-for-you options that don't compromise on flavor or value. These products not only reflect what today's shoppers are asking for-they also uphold Nature's Own brand promise of no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, and no high fructose corn syrup."

Nature's Own continues to lead in innovation by actively gathering consumer feedback. The brand seeks insights on preferred flavors, sizes, and other product features, ensuring that the products developed truly meet customers' needs.

Now available:

Nature's Own Small Loaf - Homestyle White, Ancient Grain, 100% Whole Wheat, Hawaiian, and Sourdough

Building on the successful regional introduction of the Small Loaf Homestyle White and Ancient Grain in 2024, Nature's Own is expanding its Small Loaf series, with a full lineup of five delicious varieties launching nationally, including Homestyle White, Ancient Grain, 100% Whole Wheat, Hawaiian, and Sourdough. Each loaf features 12 perfectly portioned slices-ideal for smaller households and fresh-eating convenience-while preserving the signature soft texture and delicious taste fans expect from Nature's Own.

Designed to reduce waste without compromising on quality, the Small Loaf series meets the evolving needs of today's consumers. While Nature's Own has traditionally over-indexed with larger households thanks to its wide variety of family-friendly options, this launch extends that variety to shoppers seeking just the right amount of wholesome, flavorful bread. Rolling out first in select regions, the Small Loaf series is poised to become a new nationwide staple for families looking for just the right amount of fresh, flavorful bread.

Nature's Own Keto Life Hot Dog Buns

Expanding its popular Keto line, Nature's Own proudly presents the Keto Soft White Bun-a deliciously soft, pillowy bun with 1 Net Carb per serving. Designed to complement any meal, this bun delivers the ideal balance of texture and taste, making it a satisfying choice for the entire family. Nature's Own Keto Soft White Bun offers a wholesome, flavorful experience that elevates burgers, sandwiches, and more- perfect for anyone looking to enjoy classic favorites while staying on track with their low-carb lifestyle.

Nature's Own Keto Life Net 1 Multigrain

Nature's Own introduces the Keto Life Multigrain Sliced Bread, with each slice boasting 1 Net Carb and a luxuriously soft, pillowy texture dotted with wholesome grains-ideal for any meal. This multigrain bread masterfully balances gentle softness with bold flavor, ensuring every bite delights the palate. Free from artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, shoppers can enjoy a better-for-you bite that lets you savor bread without compromising their dietary preferences or keto lifestyle.

To learn more about Nature's Own, visit or follow along on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Nature's Own

Upholding a commitment to quality, Nature's Own Bread emphasizes freshness and irresistibly soft texture, maintaining standards that were first introduced in 1977 by Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO ), one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States. Today, Nature's Own is America's number one selling loaf bread brand* - known for providing a variety of products with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. The brand offers a delicious selection of fresh, soft variety breads, buns, rolls and more. Learn more at .

*Circana loaf dollar sales latest 52 weeks ending 12-22-24.

