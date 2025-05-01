Award-Winning Brand, UNICO Hotel Collection, Launches New Adults-Only All-Inclusive Hotel In Vallarta

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With every development, we always aim to perfect our all-inclusive hotel formula that much more," says Ash Tembe, VP of Sales and Marketing at AIC Hotel Group."UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta creates an intimate luxury getaway for our guests without jeopardizing the elements of the all-inclusive experience we've mastered. For us, it has always been about curating a vacation for you."

UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta, designed only for adults, continues to mirror the brand's local focus, cultural curiosity and diverse activities. With just 141 rooms, the hotel offers an intimate stay designed with every comfort in mind–more than that, it leaves room for curiosity and exploration. Inspired by the vibrant spirit of the Riviera Nayarit region, UNICO 20°105° offers a boutique experience that feels like a destination while still inviting guests to step out and connect with the local culture, ambiance, and community that make the city of Puerto Vallarta so special.

The resort offers signature features like Esencia Wellness Spa, Cafe Inez and personalized service through Local Hosts, while Epicures have the opportunity to indulge in three all-new specialty restaurants. Bringing distinct flavors from the Vallarta region to the UNICO 20°105° doors is Agua Madre, serving Mexican fare; Lia, serving Italian provisions; and KOBO, serving Japanese-inspired cuisine.

Recognized as an exceptional destination by leading travel publications, Puerto Vallarta boasts a historic downtown, standout dining, prominent art galleries and time-honored hand crafts. UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta is purposefully placed to capture the best of Vallarta's breathtaking natural beauty, surrounded by a world of activities and experiences.

UNICO Hotel Collection believes in traveling to enrich oneself through culture and curiosity for the world around and has introduced UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta to continue the mission of modern takes on cultural immersion and becoming a traveler on vacation.

About UNICO Hotel Collection

Every destination in the UNICO Hotel Collection offers oceanfront luxury with the services of a boutique hotel and the amenities of a large-scale resort-a world of beach escapes and cultural discovery designed just for adults-set in some of the most stunning places on earth, with the heart and soul of the local destination at their core. With the award-winning UNICO 20o87o Hotel Riviera Maya, part of The Leading Hotels of the World, the upcoming UNICO 20o105o Hotel Vallarta and the anticipation of a Montego Bay property, UNICO Hotel Collection aims to perfect the all inclusive vacation in all corners of the world. Offering staple features across all properties like the Esencia Wellness Spa, Cafe Inez, and world class in-room amenities, guests can expect the experience they love while still enjoying new and fresh concepts at each of the destinations, including fine dining options and elevated entertainment. UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya has consistently earned accolades since its debut, including AAA Five Diamond Awards, CNT Readers' Choice Awards, U.S. & News & World Report Best Resorts, Travvy Awards and more.

