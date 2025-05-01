Syra Health To Discuss First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Conference call will be held on Thursday, May 8, at 9:00 a.m. ET
CARMEL, Ind., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA ), ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company dedicated to powering better health through innovative technology products and services, announced today that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before market open. The Company will host a conference call that same day, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the results.
Interested parties can access the conference call via webcast, available in the investors section of the company's website at .
Investors who would like to submit a question to be addressed on the call should email [email protected] .
A webcast replay will be available in the investors section of the company's website at .
About Syra Health
Syra Health is a healthcare technology company powering better health in critical areas such as behavioral and mental health, population health, and the healthcare workforce. The company's leading-edge technology products and innovative services focus on prevention, access, and affordability. With a commitment to improving health, Syra Health is advancing healthcare solutions nationwide and around the world. For more information, please visit .
Contacts
For Investor Inquiries:
Corbin Woodhull
Managing Director, Global Advisory
Hayden IR
602-476-1821
[email protected]
For Media Inquiries:
Christine Drury
Director of Corporate Communications
Syra Health
463-345-5180
[email protected]
SOURCE Syra HealthWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment