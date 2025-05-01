1031DST: The Go-To Resource for High-Net-Worth Real Estate Investors & Their Trusted Advisors

"Many of our clients come through referrals from estate planning attorneys, tax advisors, and commercial brokers who want to provide their clients with long- term, tax-smart real estate strategies," said Daniel Raupp, Managing Partner of Fortitude Investment Group. Jeffrey Kiesnoski, Co-Founder and Partner of Fortitude Investment Group added, "1031DST serves as the trusted digital hub to make those introductions seamless and valuable."

Key Benefits for Investors and Their Advisors:

Why Centers of Influence Choose 1031DST:

1031DST is the flagship platform of Fortitude Investment Group, a nationally recognized leader in tax-deferred real estate investing. The site empowers high-net-worth investors and their advisors to leverage 1031 exchanges and Delaware Statutory Trusts for tax-efficient reinvestment and estate planning. Visit to learn more or schedule a consultation.

Important Disclosures:

*This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum").

*There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal.

*DST 1031 properties are only available to accredited investors (generally described as having a net worth of over $1 million exclusive of primary residence, and/or possessing an annual income of over $200,000, or $300,000 with a spouse and expects the same or greater for the current year) and accredited entities (generally described as an entity owned entirely by accredited investors and/or owning investments in excess of $5 million). Please check with a qualified CPA or attorney to determine if you are accredited.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

*Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss.

*Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA) Fortitude Investment Group is independent of CIS, CAM, and CIA.

Contact:

Jeffrey Kiesnoski

Co-Founder & Partner

Fortitude Investment Group

Phone: 1-212-634-7906 ext 110

Website:

SOURCE Fortitude Investment Group LLC