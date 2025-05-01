BSF, Punjab Police Seize Hand Grenades, Pistols, Ammunition Near India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pahalgam terror attack: In a joint operation conducted on Wednesday evening near Bharopal village in Amritsar district, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition along the International Border.

The seized items included two hand grenades, three pistols with six magazines, and 50 live rounds of ammunition . The recovered weapons and explosives have been handed over to Punjab Police for further investigation.

A BSF official stated that the coordinated effort between the two forces helped prevent any untoward incident, reflecting the agencies' ongoing vigilance in maintaining security along the border.

This recovery follows another major haul just days earlier in Sahowal village, where five hand grenades, 4.50 kg of RDX explosives, four pistols, 220 rounds, two remote controls , and a battery charger were seized by the BSF and Punjab Police. These successive recoveries underscore the heightened security measures near the border amid ongoing regional tensions.

Security forces continue to maintain heightened alertness in the region to ensure the safety and security of border areas.

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack , the Indian government modified its earlier directive and allowed Pakistani nationals stranded in India to exit through the Attari-Wagah border until further notice.

This decision came as a relief to many Pakistanis, including diplomats, who had been stuck after the initial April 30 deadline to leave India expired. However, Pakistan has yet to open its border gates to receive these nationals.

Since the directive, hundreds of Pakistani nationals have crossed back into Pakistan via Attari, while over a thousand Indians have entered India from Pakistan. The move follows increased diplomatic and security tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam attac .

On April 22, 2025, five armed militants launched a brutal attack on tourists in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local Muslim pony operator.

The attackers, armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines, reportedly singled out victims based on religion, demanding they recite Islamic verses before shooting them.

The attack is considered the deadliest in the region in decades and has significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. India accused Pakistan of backing the militants, while Pakistan denied involvement.

The incident triggered reciprocal diplomatic actions, including border closures, visa cancellations, and increased military alertness along the Line of Control