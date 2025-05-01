Sustainable Finance Market Research And Growth Forecast 2025-2034 - BNP Paribas, Blackrock, UBS, Bank Of America, And HSBC Group Dominate

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Finance Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sustainable Finance Market was valued at USD 5.87 Trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 35.72 Trillion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 19.80%. Increasing natural and human-induced disasters are having a substantial impact on the global economy, pushing the demand for sustainable investments even higher.

As global warming accelerates, the need for stronger, more resilient infrastructures and clean energy investments is becoming more critical. These investments aim to mitigate the severe economic damage caused by rising floods, wildfires, and hurricanes. The growing recognition of these challenges is leading to a larger focus on financing projects that reduce environmental harm.

Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are revolutionizing the sustainable finance sector. Financial organizations are adopting new technologies to improve investment strategies, monitoring, and asset evaluation. AI algorithms now play a central role in analyzing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data, identifying trends, and making informed decisions that help investors spot promising opportunities. These advancements have made ESG reporting more accurate, creating greater confidence in sustainable finance.

When broken down by investment type, the sustainable finance market comprises equity, fixed income, mixed allocation, and other investments. Fixed income assets, such as green and social bonds, held the largest share of the market in 2024, accounting for approximately 41%. This segment is projected to maintain robust growth, with an anticipated CAGR of over 19.5% through 2034. Fixed income assets are particularly appealing to risk-averse investors, offering stable returns that align with sustainable objectives, while contributing to projects that have positive environmental impacts.

The market also divides by investor type, with institutional investors currently dominating the space. In 2024, they held a 79% share of the market. These investors are more likely to influence corporate behavior through their significant equity holdings, encouraging better corporate governance and sustainability practices. Institutional investors also tend to hold their investments for longer periods, which supports long-term sustainability goals and ensures steady growth for the market.

Looking at transaction types, green bonds are the leading category in the sustainable finance market. Their widespread adoption by both private and public sector entities to fund eco-friendly projects continues to drive demand. Green bonds are crucial for financing renewable energy initiatives, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions, which has led to a notable increase in investments.

Regionally, the U.K. led the European market for sustainable finance in 2024, capturing about 25% of the market share. The country's focus on the circular economy and climate-focused investments has significantly contributed to the growth of this sector, seeing a nearly 10% increase in circular economy deals over recent years. This growing commitment to climate action continues to foster economic growth while addressing environmental challenges.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes