Sustainable Finance Market Research And Growth Forecast 2025-2034 - BNP Paribas, Blackrock, UBS, Bank Of America, And HSBC Group Dominate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|149
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.87 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$35.72 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research Design
1.1.1 Research Approach
1.1.2 Data Collection Methods
1.2 Base Estimates and Calculations
1.2.1 Base Year Calculation
1.2.2 Key Trends For Market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Financial institutions
3.2.2 Technology providers
3.2.3 Legal and regulatory advisors
3.2.4 Consulting firms and advisories
3.2.5 Government agencies
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Patent analysis
3.6 Key news & initiatives
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.8 Impact forces
3.8.1 Growth drivers
3.8.1.1 Growing natural and man-made catastrophic events
3.8.1.2 Growing integration of AI and ML across industries
3.8.1.3 Increasing road accidents in North America
3.8.1.4 Implementation of long-term sustainability and ESG factors
3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8.2.1 Diversification issues of sustainable finance
3.8.2.2 Evolving regulatory environment
3.9 Growth potential analysis
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Investment, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Equity
5.3 Fixed income
5.4 Mixed allocation
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Transaction, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Green bond
6.3 Social bond
6.4 Mixed- sustainability bond
6.5 ESG integrated investment funds
6.6 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Utilities
7.3 Transport & logistics
7.4 Chemicals
7.5 Food and beverage
7.6 Government
7.7 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Investor, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Institutional investors
8.3 Retail investors
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Nordics
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 ANZ
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Acuity Knowledge Partners
10.2 Arabesque Partners
10.3 Aspiration Partners
10.4 Bank of America
10.5 BlackRock
10.6 BNP Paribas
10.7 Clarity AI
10.8 Deutsche Bank
10.9 Goldman Sachs
10.10 HSBC Group
10.11 KPMG International
10.12 NOMURA HOLDINGS
10.13 PwC
10.14 Refinitiv
10.15 South Pole
10.16 Starling Bank
10.17 Stripe
10.18 Tred Earth Limited
10.19 Triodos Bank UK
10.20 UBS
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Sustainable Finance Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment