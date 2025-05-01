Austria Appoints Special Coordinator For Ukraine's Reconstruction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Austrian federal government has appointed Wolfgang Anzengruber, the former head of the country's largest electricity company Verbund, as special coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction.

The decision was made on Wednesday, April 30, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The Austrian government resolution states that the special coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction "will serve as a liaison between business and politics, and as a link between Vienna, Brussels, and Kyiv, as well as a first point of contact for stakeholders involved in the reconstruction process." A support structure for the coordinator, who will serve on a voluntary basis, will be the Contact Center for Ukraine's Reconstruction established at Austria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The coordinator's responsibilities include internal coordination of Austria's reconstruction initiatives, including cooperation with business representatives, representation of Austrian interests at the international level, and engagement with the Ukrainian government, European and international partners, including EU institutions and international financial organizations, the government said.

Anzengruber was officially introduced at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the press conference, Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said that the appointment sends a strong signal of Vienna's ongoing support for Ukraine.

"This signal - that we are not simply waiting but are already a reliable partner, extending our hand and exploring where we can support - fills me with pride for what Austria can do. It fosters reliability, planning, and strengthens our value as a partner now and in the future," she said.

Austria appoints new ambassador to Ukraine

Meinl-Reisinger noted that over 200 Austrian companies are currently operating in Ukraine and expressed confidence that the more international companies are active in the country, the stronger the message of "faith in Ukraine's future," as well as "support for future peace."

When asked by Ukrinform about the areas where Austria intends to play an active role, the minister said: "There are several fields that interest me greatly, and we are currently working on the budget. But we are clearly aware of some ongoing Ukrainian needs - such as humanitarian demining and creating shelters, particularly in the context of schools. These are areas we are paying attention to."

She added that support at the community and federal state level - including school equipment and emergency response organizations - "will not end even when peace or a ceasefire hopefully comes."

Anzengruber, in turn, outlined key priority areas for cooperation, including green energy and hydropower, infrastructure, mechanical engineering, road and housing construction, services, insurance, and finance.

Austria's Foreign Minister and NEOS party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger made her first official visit to Ukraine in March.