Fonestorm AI Attendant Named 2025 CUSTOMER Magazine Product Of The Year

FoneStorm Workshop lets you build and modify powerful AI Agent workflows with an easy to use drag-and-drop interface.

Award Recognizes AI-Driven CX Breakthrough for SMBs and Modern Contact Centers

- Michael CrownINDIALANTIC, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FracTEL, LLC announced today that its flagship solution, FoneStorm AI Attendant , has been awarded the prestigious 2025 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award by TMC, a global integrated media company.FoneStorm AI Attendant leverages real-time Natural Language Processing (NLP) to power omni-channel communication automation. By managing standard queries, appointment scheduling, follow-ups, and task tracking, AI Voice and Text Agents deliver measurable improvements in customer satisfaction while significantly reducing operational costs.“When I speak with our customers, they all recognize the power of AI to improve competitiveness. At the same time, they struggle with the perception that AI is expensive and complicated,” said Michael Crown, President of FracTEL.“FoneStorm AI Attendant is without a doubt the best place for businesses to get started with AI - it's affordable, powerful, incredibly easy to deploy, and it provides immediate, compelling benefit. AI Agents that remember every interaction make it easy to treat every customer like a VIP.”FoneStorm is purpose-built for high-touch, high-value industries such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, and finance - enabling teams to scale without sacrificing responsiveness or personalization.The platform is geo-redundant, cloud-based, and backed by a 100% uptime SLA. It comes bundled with FracTEL's award-winning UCaaS solution, but can also operate independently, augmenting any business or call center phone system. Organizations can choose to work with FracTEL's Professional Services team or build their own AI workflows using FoneStorm WorkShop , a drag-and-drop, no-code development environment.“On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER Magazine, I'm thrilled to recognize FracTEL with a 2025 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC.“FoneStorm AI has clearly earned its place among the industry's top solutions, and I'm eager to see how the company continues to innovate and lead in 2025 and beyond.”About FracTELFracTEL is the creator of FoneStorm AI, a next-generation omni-channel business communication platform that helps organizations automate conversations with natural, interactive AI. Designed for businesses of all sizes - from small startups to enterprise contact centers. FoneStorm delivers cutting-edge customer experience at a fraction of the cost and complexity.Learn more at:About CUSTOMER MagazineTMC's CUSTOMER Magazine, originally launched in 1982 as Telemarketing Magazine, remains the industry's leading source for news, insights, and strategies that enhance customer engagement across all channels. CUSTOMER spotlights the latest advancements in AI-powered CX, omnichannel tools, agent enablement, automation, and more.Learn more at:

