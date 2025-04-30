Ukraine, Bulgaria Foreign Ministers Discuss Ways To Develop Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev to discuss steps to achieve a just peace and ways to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

The head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry posted this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“Grateful for his confirmation that Bulgaria remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine and our peace efforts. I informed about the recent diplomatic activities aimed at bringing a just and lasting peace closer,” Sybiha wrote.

According to him, they discussed the bilateral agenda and ways to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

“I reiterated my invitation for my colleague to participate in the EU foreign ministers visit to Ukraine on May 9,” the Ukrainian foreign minister added.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 4, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev met at NATO Headquarters in Brussels to discuss ways for enhancing security in the Black Sea region.