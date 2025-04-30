Syrskyi Discloses Russian Army's Losses Since Start Of 2024

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian army losses in manpower during its war against Ukraine over the past year and four months have amounted to 591,950 personnel.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past year and four months, enemy losses in manpower have totaled nearly 600,000 people (591,950)," Syrskyi said.

According to the general, Ukrainian forces continue to destroy Russian invaders, bringing a just peace for Ukraine closer.

Syrskyi thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their resilience and effective combat performance.

Total Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2025, amounted to approximately 951,960 personnel.