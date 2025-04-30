Syrskyi Discloses Russian Army's Losses Since Start Of 2024
Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Over the past year and four months, enemy losses in manpower have totaled nearly 600,000 people (591,950)," Syrskyi said.
According to the general, Ukrainian forces continue to destroy Russian invaders, bringing a just peace for Ukraine closer.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroyed over 1,000 Russian tanks since start of year – Syrskyi
Syrskyi thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their resilience and effective combat performance.
Total Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2025, amounted to approximately 951,960 personnel.
