Snapchat Launches Sponsored AI Lenses In UAE And KSA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sponsored AI Lenses create hyper-stylized images, allowing Snapchatters to transform themselves in imaginative ways Dubai, UAE, April 2025: Snapchat has launched Sponsored AI Lenses, a new ad format powered by Snap's proprietary Generative AI technology designed to reimagine how brands connect with Snapchatters through immersive and shareable experiences. This new format enables advertisers to place their brand at the center of self-expression by allowing users to transform their appearance and surroundings with AI-generated effects. Sponsored AI Lenses bring a new layer of creativity to the Camera, turning everyday moments into shareable brand stories. From nostalgic looks to futuristic fashion, the format transforms how Snapchatters express themselves, putting them at the heart of immersive, AI-powered experiences that feel both personal and playful. Built with Snap's proprietary technology, these Lenses unlock new ways for brands to show up in the conversations and creativity happening across our community, giving Snapchatters a platform to express themselves while sharing their favourite brands with friends. Advertisers are embracing the creative potential of Sponsored AI Lenses. Coldplay, who recently hosted the biggest concert series in UAE history, used Sponsored AI Lenses to launch Moon Music, inviting fans into the band's celestial universe with an immersive, generative lens experience that deepened fan engagement and inspired widespread sharing. Sponsored AI Lenses enhance creative advertising on Snapchat, putting the platform's GCC users who open the app over 45 times a day at the center of immersive, shareable brand moments. This format enables brands across industries to quickly produce high-quality experiences that drive deeper engagement and brand affinity. In addition to driving deeper engagement, Sponsored AI Lenses streamline the creative process for advertisers, fueling creativity with unique visuals that inspire fresh campaigns that enhance brand storytelling. Snap's proprietary AI eliminates the need for complex 3D or VFX design, enabling AI-generated templates that cut turnaround times to as little as three days for advertisers. Found in the Lens Carousel, where over 300 million users interact with AR daily, Sponsored AI Lenses also deliver scale, offering up to 25–45% more impressions in a single day. The format is built to deliver full-funnel impact, driving awareness, boosting interaction, and encouraging shares-all from a single, native placement. As Snapchat continues to push the boundaries of Augmented Reality and AI, Sponsored AI Lenses represent a major step in empowering brands to be part of the creative, expressive, and cultural moments that define the Snapchat experience.
