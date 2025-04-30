Wellspan Surgery And Rehabilitation Hospital Reaccredited With Top Magnet Designation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Facility is among elite group to receive the prestigious Magnet with Distinction honor for nursing excellence

York, Pa., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital in York has been reaccredited as a Magnet hospital, the highest honor for nursing, awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). As part of the reaccreditation process, the hospital achieved the prestigious designation of“Magnet with Distinction,” recognizing the highest performing Magnet organizations across the country, with the hospital one of only roughly two dozen designated nationwide. It lauds the system's commitment to nursing excellence, improved patient outcomes and a supportive work environment for its team members.

“Earning Magnet with Distinction status isn't just a symbol of achievement, it's a testament to our culture of ongoing improvement and dedication to delivering high-quality care," said Patricia Donley, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at WellSpan Health. "Reaccreditation of Magnet shows that the continuous improvement put forth by our team members is producing lasting change and making a real difference for our patients.”

To obtain reaccreditation, the hospital was surveyed by the ANCC in a comprehensive site visit in February. During that visit the teams at WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital were observed and assessed. Patients, family members and staff were also encouraged to submit comments and feedback to the Magnet Recognition Program office.

Research comparing Magnet organizations with non-Magnet organizations found those with Magnet recognition to be associated with lower rates of falls. They have also noted higher patient satisfaction regarding nurse communication, including information regarding discharge. In addition, they typically see higher employee retention rates and job satisfaction scores.

“Our team is extremely proud to be recognized with the distinguished honor of Magnet with Distinction. This recognition reflects the incredible dedication and compassion of not only our nursing team, but our entire team to sustain a culture of clinical excellence and continuous improvement,” said Carol Smith, vice president, WellSpan Health, and president, WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital.

WellSpan Surgery & Rehabilitation Hospital received its initial Magnet accreditation in 2020.

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon has also been recognized by the ANCC with a redesignation as a Pathway to Excellence hospital, which highlights an organization's commitment to creating a positive health care practice environment that empowers and engages staff. They accompany WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital as ANCC Pathway to Excellence hospitals in the system.

