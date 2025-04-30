Your Part-Time Controller Ranked #1 Best Company To Work For In New York!

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC) earned the distinction as the 2025 #1 Best Company to Work for in New York!

On April 10, the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, BridgeTower Media, and Rochester Business Journal recognized all the winning companies at an award celebration in Albany, NY. They announced that YPTC ranked #1 in the Large Companies category, moving up on the list from fourth place in 2024!

"Congratulations to YPTC New York! We are blown away by this amazing honor! We have always prided ourselves on being the best place to work, and to receive this recognition is incredible. A heartfelt thank you to our amazing staff! Your dedication and hard work have made this possible. We are truly honored to be the #1 best place to work by you. This achievement is a testament to the positive and supportive environment we strive to create everyday" said Nicole Frisina, YPTC's New York Interim Director.

About YPTC

YOUR PART-TIME CONTROLLER, LLC (YPTC) is a national firm with over thirty years of experience building stronger nonprofits. YPTC offers valuable, specialized services such as accounting, financial reporting, data visualization, and more. Support, flexibility, and transformation mark our overall approach; we meet clients wherever they are. As a partner and strengthening agent, YPTC allows nonprofits to focus on what matters: furthering the mission of the organization. For more information, please visit our website .

