New Women's Volleyball Club Established In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

New women's volleyball club "DH Volley" has been established in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A contract was signed with the club's coaches and players at the presentation ceremony for new volleyball club.

The club's president, Sharaf Yalchin, who will participate in the High League and national cup competitions from the 2025/2026 season, said during a press conference that "DH Volley" is entering a new era with a strong and ambitious team.

"In the first season, we want to achieve success not only in local competitions, but also in the international arena. For this purpose, we have strengthened our team with members of the Azerbaijani national team and elite players with European experience. We believe that with these players we will be one of the strongest candidates in the championship race. The main goal of our club is to add value to national volleyball in the short term, and to turn "DH Volley" into a well-known and respected brand competing in Europe in the long term."

The head coach of the "DH Volley" club is Farid Jalalov. The team's roster includes experienced volleyball players such as Aynur Imanova, Katerina Zhidkova, Jeyran Imanova, Nilufer Aghazade, and Raziye Aliyeva.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.

The federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.